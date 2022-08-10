Read full article on original website
Weekend Events Around Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — There are various events and activities taking place around the Mother Lode this weekend. This is National Farmers Market week, and there will again be numerous ways to purchase locally sourced fruits, vegetables and artisan food items. The Groveland Farmer’s Market at the Mountain Sage Nursery runs today (Friday) from 4-7pm, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora is today from 4-8pm, and the Angels Camp Farmers Market in Utica Park from 5-9pm. Then on Saturday morning will be Sonora’s Certified Farmers Market from 7:30am-11:30am on Theall Street, between Shepherd and Stewart streets.
Man arrested for suspicion of arson in Amador County fire
AMADOR COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in the city of Merced for suspicion of arson in connection with a fire in Amador County. CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers in cooperation with the Merced Police Department, arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer for suspicion of arson near Highway 88 and Dalton Road in Jackson on Aug. 7. Mincer was booked into the Merced County Jail.
Angels Camp Man Dies In Solo Vehicle Crash
Angels Camp, CA – An Angels Camp man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Murphys Grade Road in Calaveras County this morning. The collision happened around 10:25 a.m. west of Ranch Road. The 62-year-old man was the only occupant in a 2003 Ford F150 when it collided with a tree, causing fatal injuries. The Calaveras County Coroner is not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of the family.
Caldor Fire, One Year Later: A look back at the destructive blaze that burned into Lake Tahoe Basin
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One year after the vicious and fast-moving Caldor Fire tore through parts of the Sierra and leveled the community of Grizzly Flats,California's 15th largest fire remains in the memories of those most impacted. "Everybody within this community, whether they lost a home, or they...
Report of strange odor leads to discovery of possible murder-suicide in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placerville Police Department is currently investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found two bodies inside a Placerville home on Thursday. Officers said they were initially called at 7:12 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of Wilste Road by a neighbor who reported a suspicious odor coming from a […]
“Renaturalizing” OHV Forest Trails
Tuolumne County, CA — Illegally made off-highway vehicle (OHV) trails are not uncommon in the Stanislaus National Forest, and to deal with them, crews perform a “renaturalizing” of the area. That is what crews with the Mik-Wok/Summit Ranger District, along with members from the Tuolumne River Trust,...
One Shelter Packed With Pooches, Another Face Staffing Shortage
Sonora, CA — Two Mother Lode shelters are experiencing differing dilemmas, resulting in one temporarily closing its doors and the other turning to the public for help. Calaveras County Animal Shelter officials say they are “packed to the rafters” with pooches. They detailed, “We are in need of finding homes for these wonderful dogs and opening up some kennels for future strays.” The shelter offers an incentive to bring home a four-legged friend—half off adoption fees of $40, which include spaying or neutering, vaccines, microchip, and rabies vaccination. Residents of Calaveras County will also be charged a licensing fee of $12, and $7 for seniors.
Fatal Shooting outside businesses near Delta College
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting at 11 a.m. near Delta College and some area shopping malls on Thursday. Police said that the male was found with a gunshot wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. San Joaquin Delta College notified their students […]
David Faulkner, Jenny Faulkner, and Amandeep Toor Killed in Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]
Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Franklin Road. The accident occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. Investigators say the incident involved a Jeep Patriot driven by a David Faulkner and a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Amandeep Toor. According to reports,...
Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
Weather and Menopause
Climate change is proof, no matter your opinion, that Mother Nature is menopausal. The whole country (the entire globe?) is thinking “what is next?”. Weather is tough on anyone who grows plants. Plants and people tend not to adapt quickly to extremes. Really, all you want to do is grow delicious tomatoes for a summer sandwich, right? Being adaptable goes hand in hand with preparing and being resilient.
Three people shot during a softball game at Louis Park in Stockton
STOCKTON -- Three people were shot during a softball game at Louis Park in Stockton.According to police, a 9:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Monte Diablo Avenue, the Louis Park Softball Complex, to a report of a shooting during a softball game.When they first arrive, they found two men who suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a hospital for what police say appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.A third man refused medical treatment at the scene.The shooting is under investigation, and police have no motive at this time.
'Beyond chaos': Parents say construction project leading to traffic nightmares at a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — Waiting for over a half hour in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a two-lane road is not how Stockton parent Renee Gray imagined she would spend her son Joshua’s first morning at Stockton’s Lincoln High School Tuesday. “We were expecting the traffic commotion, but we weren't...
California castle with a carnival in the front yard asks $4M
Tired of waiting for the carnival to come to town to take a spin on the Ferris wheel? You’re in luck. A new listing in Jackson, California, comes with not one, but two of the amusement park staples. Locals call the property, a turreted stone mansion with that carnival...
Calaveras County Reports Two COVID Deaths, Tuolumne Numbers Decreased
Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report two deaths due to Covid; one woman in her 60s and one in her 80s. There are 47 new lab-confirmed cases from August 3rd to the 9th. The number of cases is down from 105 new lab-confirmed cases among residents last week. Calaveras reports 50 active cases, last week there were 80 active cases. There are four active Covid hospitalizations.
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 12:00 a.m. Stockton Police said they have a large police presence along Telegraph Avenue in connection to the homicide outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union. Authorities told ABC10 that they were working to capture a suspect in a connection to the shooting and were...
