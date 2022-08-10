Read full article on original website
Weekend Events Around Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — There are various events and activities taking place around the Mother Lode this weekend. This is National Farmers Market week, and there will again be numerous ways to purchase locally sourced fruits, vegetables and artisan food items. The Groveland Farmer’s Market at the Mountain Sage Nursery runs today (Friday) from 4-7pm, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora is today from 4-8pm, and the Angels Camp Farmers Market in Utica Park from 5-9pm. Then on Saturday morning will be Sonora’s Certified Farmers Market from 7:30am-11:30am on Theall Street, between Shepherd and Stewart streets.
Boy Scout Patches Trip Up Two Alleged Burglars
Tuolumne County, CA – A call to help a stuck pickup truck on Beardsley Reservoir Road off Highway 108 in Tuolumne County resulted in the arrest of two local men. On Monday morning, a caller asked the Sonora CHP to help his friend whose truck was stuck in the mud. When CHP officers arrived, they found the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Lee Helsel of Copperopolis, whose truck and trailer were blocking the roadway. Then an officer noticed miscellaneous items inside the pickup, which included Boy Scout patches and a map of Camp John Mensinger, a nearby Boy Scouts of America camp. That piqued the interest of the officers, who also noticed that the trailer had numerous items on it that were suspected to be stolen property.
One Shelter Packed With Pooches, Another Face Staffing Shortage
Sonora, CA — Two Mother Lode shelters are experiencing differing dilemmas, resulting in one temporarily closing its doors and the other turning to the public for help. Calaveras County Animal Shelter officials say they are “packed to the rafters” with pooches. They detailed, “We are in need of finding homes for these wonderful dogs and opening up some kennels for future strays.” The shelter offers an incentive to bring home a four-legged friend—half off adoption fees of $40, which include spaying or neutering, vaccines, microchip, and rabies vaccination. Residents of Calaveras County will also be charged a licensing fee of $12, and $7 for seniors.
Calaveras County Reports Two COVID Deaths, Tuolumne Numbers Decreased
Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report two deaths due to Covid; one woman in her 60s and one in her 80s. There are 47 new lab-confirmed cases from August 3rd to the 9th. The number of cases is down from 105 new lab-confirmed cases among residents last week. Calaveras reports 50 active cases, last week there were 80 active cases. There are four active Covid hospitalizations.
New Equipment Being Worn By Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies are wearing a new standard piece of equipment to increase accountability and transparency. All are now equipped with body cameras. As earlier reported here, in February, county supervisors approved a $572,718 five-year contract with Axon Enterprises to provide the equipment, oversee upkeep, and provide training.
“Renaturalizing” OHV Forest Trails
Tuolumne County, CA — Illegally made off-highway vehicle (OHV) trails are not uncommon in the Stanislaus National Forest, and to deal with them, crews perform a “renaturalizing” of the area. That is what crews with the Mik-Wok/Summit Ranger District, along with members from the Tuolumne River Trust,...
Save Mart Relocating Pharmacies To Walgreens
Sonora, CA – Customers of the Save Mart store on Mono Way in Sonora will soon have to go elsewhere to get their prescriptions filled. The grocery store chain is relocating all of its pharmacies to another drug store chain, according to Senior Public Relations Manager Victoria Castro. “The...
Weather and Menopause
Climate change is proof, no matter your opinion, that Mother Nature is menopausal. The whole country (the entire globe?) is thinking “what is next?”. Weather is tough on anyone who grows plants. Plants and people tend not to adapt quickly to extremes. Really, all you want to do is grow delicious tomatoes for a summer sandwich, right? Being adaptable goes hand in hand with preparing and being resilient.
Adventist Health And Anthem Reach Contract Agreement
Sonora, CA — Those with Anthem Blue Cross health insurance will be able to continue utilizing Adventist Health Sonora as an in-network hospital. After weeks of negotiations, a new multi-year contract has been announced by the two sides. John Pickett, regional VP of Anthem Blue Cross, says, “We are...
Update: Armed Robbery Occurs At Gas Station In Sonora
Update at 9:15am: Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel is providing additional information about this morning’s armed robbery at the AM-PM Express Mart. In response to questions about how many suspects, and the type of weapon used, he relays, “Two subjects entered the business, both presented firearms, and their faces were concealed.”
Excessive Heat Watch This Week
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode, Mariposa County, and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM Tuesday morning until 8 PM Friday evening. Widespread moderate to locally high heat risk is expected. Temperatures in the foothills will range from 96 to...
Surveillance Image Released From Sonora Armed Robbery
Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department has released a surveillance photo captured of the suspects who carried out an armed robbery at the AM-PM Express Mart on Pesce Way. It happened this morning (August 11) at around 4am. They held the cashier at gunpoint, stole an undetermined amount of cash, and ran away toward Highway 49.
Agricultural Equipment Funds To Go Green
Tuolumne County, CA — Funds to replace old agricultural equipment and vehicles with cleaner equipment that helps reduce emissions and greenhouse gases are now available for 17 of California’s smaller air districts. In the fiscal year 2021–22, the statewide Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions, or FARMER,...
