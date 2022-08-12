Copiague man pleads not guilty to stabbing 2 roommates in Lindenhurst

A Copiague man is spending the night in jail after he allegedly stabbed his two roommates in Lindenhurst on Wednesday.

James Domanico is being held on bail and a judge Thursday issued an order of protection for the victims.

Domanico's attorney tells News 12 that the defendant pleaded not guilty.

According to police, at around 1:22 p.m. Wednesday, Domanico, 36, stabbed Latoya Rolle, 36, multiple times outside of a laundromat at 730 West Montauk Highway during a dispute.

The two got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned and driven by an acquaintance, Arielle Itzkowitz, and drove to Miramar Boulevard where Domanico stabbed his other roommate and friend 37-year-old Joseph Zuck.

Domanico than took the vehicle and fled the scene before crashing the Jeep into a tree on Albert Street about 15 minutes later.

The Jeep was found abandoned in the northbound left lane of New York State Route 231 near Hale Road.

Domenico was transported by another acquaintance to a hospital for injuries that he sustained in the crash.

Rolle and Zuck were also transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening. Itzkowitz was not injured.

Domanico was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and one count of grand larceny in the third degree.

News 12 spoke to one of the victim's moms who said the argument started because they did not wake up Domanico for work.

