Brentwood, CA

brentwoodnewsla.com

Jae Omar-Design Brentwood Mansion Lists for Nearly $12 Million

The home is built for the concept of indoor/outdoor living that comes with an open plan layout and glass walls. A new home designed by Jae Omar has been listed for sale for $11.995 million in Brentwood as reported by MansionGlobal.com. The six-bedroom mansion was a joint venture between Omar, architect Eran Gispan and developer JVE Development.
BRENTWOOD, CA
indybay.org

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
EDUCATION
Brentwood, CA
Brentwood, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Brentwood News
CBS San Francisco

Recycled water filling station draws East Bay NIMBY resistance

PLEASANTON (KPIX) -- California's ongoing drought has shifted the focus for many cities toward providing recycled water to residents.Some residents in Pleasanton are saying "not so fast" to adding a recycled water filling station at the former Zone 7 Water Agency headquarters building on Hopyard Road at Parkside Drive.According to residents, Parkside is a quiet neighborhood in Pleasanton that parallels Las Positas Boulevard for almost a mile."It would be just chaos if they opened the site," said Laura Charteris, a longtime resident of the neighborhood who started an online petition urging the city council to select an alternative site.She said...
PLEASANTON, CA
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens to-go, delivery-only location

Bonchon, a Korean double-fried chicken chain, is opening its 27th California store in Brentwood at 5611 Lone Tree Way. Owned by local entrepreneur Thomas Nyugen, the restaurant marks the chain's location first to offer only delivery and carryout options. "Not only am I able to grow with such a globally-loved...
BRENTWOOD, CA
The Bold Italic

An Only in San Francisco City Kind of Walk….

Walking to the Volvo shop from my home, about a two-mile journey, I usually go straight down Gough from Japantown. (Coming home after leaving the 14th Street shop it’s uphill all the way and I do a lot of zig-zagging.) This trip I walked Franklin, which brought me face to face with the Baby With Handgun mural for the first time. Turns out, it’s been there since November 2019 — does anyone remember 2019? But if you don’t live in Hayes Valley or walk south on Franklin (when you drive on Franklin, which is one-way north, the mural’s only in your rearview mirror) you may have missed it too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Steakhouse Launches New Lunch Menu

Baltaire has launched a new lunch menu which they announced on their Instagram page. One of the new menu’s highlights is the Lobster Cobb with romaine lettuce, Chino Valley eggs, bacon lardons, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles. There is also the Flint chopped salad which comes with kale, romaine lettuce, soppressata, roasted peppers, chickpeas, tomato, avocado, white cheddar and a tahini ranch dressing.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Silicon Valley

East Bay city pledges $2 million to support homeless housing

ANTIOCH — Antioch has pledged to spend up to $2 million to support housing some of the city’s homeless residents as it applies for state Homekey Program grant funding. The money will come from what the city received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, though the exact amount will depend on the housing that is developed.
ANTIOCH, CA
Eater

Beloved Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Gets Permanent Location in Brentwood

Japanese sandwich pop-up Choo Sando is finally getting its own store in Brentwood. Choo Sando will be located at 5222 Burnet Rd Suite 535, opening Wednesday, August 17. Choo Sando serves both Japanese sandwiches and omakase by pre-order. The shop will offer grab-and-go lunch sushi (think: donburi and rolls) at a later date. Sandwiches include savory options like chicken katsu or tamago (Japanese-style egg salad), and sweet options like strawberries with whipped cream, all served on soft milk bread. The sandwiches also come in sampler boxes to try different kinds. With the new location, Choo Sando will expand to vegan and gluten-free options, as well as a daily special.
BRENTWOOD, CA

