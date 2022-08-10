Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Pairs Her Go-To Flats with an Oversized Dress Shirt
If anyone knows how to keep a chic, edited wardrobe, it's Katie Holmes. The Coda star stepped out once again in New York City wearing her favorite flats of the season—a cornflower blue pair by Yuni Buffa—this time paired with casual baggy jeans and an oversized shirt. The high-waisted, light-washed jeans featured pressed creases in the front, and the button-up was light pink with gray stripes.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Melanie Griffith Is All Smiles In Little Black Dress On Her 65th Birthday: Photo
Melanie Griffith always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she celebrated her 65th birthday party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Melanie’s birthday was on August 9 and she looked stunning when she wore a long-sleeve, high-neck black mini dress.
Zendaya Takes Barbiecore to the Max in 5-Inch Platform Boots and Opera Gloves
If you're starting to think about your fall wardrobe, there is one piece of advice that will serve you well: think pink. Fashion house Valentino put striking fuchsia on everyone's radar when it took the single colorway to the runway for the fall/winter '22 show at Paris Fashion Week in March, and the brand has tapped actor Zendaya and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to front the latest Pink PP campaign.
Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots
Click here to read the full article. Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday. The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern. Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear,...
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Britney Matthews Models Cropped Hoodie & Slit Boy Shorts With Chunky Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany Matthews looked cozy and comfortable while modeling some new pieces from Vitality. In a post uploaded by the athleisure brand on Instagram, Matthews poses alongside her friend Taylor Chamberlain. The dynamic duo was all smiles as they model Vitality’s Mantra Set. The outfit was designed for ultimate comfort, longevity and effortless style. The ensemble consisted of a stone-colored hoodie that features a zipper detailing at the center, ribbed waistband and branding on the chest. Matthews completed her look with matching shorts. The casual bottoms includes a thick, elastic waistband with...
Keke Palmer Sees Green in Lace Gown and Satin Platforms at ‘Nope’ London Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer packed a punch at the London premiere for her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.” While hitting the red carpet with co-star Daniel Kaluuya at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the Emmy Award-winning star posed in a green lace gown. The long-sleeved number featured a swirling floral pattern, as well as a dramatically feathered midsection. Completing Palmer’s ensemble were delicate sparkling huggie earrings, allowing her statement dress to take center stage. Palmer’s footwear of choice consisted of an equally bold pair of platform sandals. The “True Jackson, V.P.” actress’ style included stiletto...
Julianne Hough Beats the Heat in Puff-Sleeved Dress and Wrapped Toe-Loop Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough’s latest summer outfit took a turn for the bohemian — complete with fittingly sharp sandals. The “POTUS” star was spotted strolling in downtown New York City on Saturday afternoon for a matinee showing of the play, wearing a breezy off-white minidress. The piece featured a drawstring waist with a side tie that created a ruched texture, as well as large puffed sleeves and a rounded neckline. Hough finished her outfit with diamond drop earrings, a delicate necklace, gold bangle bracelet and rings. She also accessorized with oversized tinted aviator sunglasses, as well...
Harper's Bazaar
Anne Hathaway Pairs an Oversized Ivory Blouse with Creamy Short Shorts
Only Anne Hathaway can make short shorts look this luxe. While out and about in New York City yesterday, the Academy Award–winning star was spotted in a breezy yet luxurious ensemble. She wore an ivory collared shirt, featuring an oversized silhouette and shirred details all over. The blouse draped over a pair of matching short shorts with split hems at the sides. Hathaway completed the look with a pair of bedazzled sandals, a hot pink studded shoulder bag, gold earrings, and black sunglasses.
In Style
Dua Lipa's Sweetheart Bustier Is the Date-Night Inspiration We Need
Sometimes — well, honestly, most of the time — Dua Lipa's outfits aren't something that many people can recreate (unless they've got access to Blumarine's latest and greatest or a direct line to Donatella Versace, that is). But the superstar singer's latest Instagram photo dump offers up a few fashion tips that just about anyone can incorporate into their daily lives and it doesn't take an entire popstar-approved wardrobe.
Victoria Beckham brand ‘has debts of £53.9m’
Victoria Beckham’s namesake fashion brand has reportedly acquired debts of £53.9m.According to a report by The Mirror, the fashion brand, which sells pairs of jeans for £400 and jumpers for £500, along with Beckham’s new make-up firm, lost £6.6million in 2020 and was up to £15.6m in debts in 2019.A spokesperson for the brand confirmed the figures to The Mirror.The report states: “Total revenues for the Victoria Beckham Holdings group fell 6 per cent to £36.1m (2019 – £38.3m) due to the effects of the global pandemic.“This group rapidly responded to the effects of the pandemic and controlled its cash...
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Goes Grunge in Vest, Short Shorts and Leather Cut-Out Boots at Louis Vuitton Party
Click here to read the full article. Ava Phillippe took a walk on the edgy side for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday night. The social media influencer — and daughter of Reese Witherspoon — arrived at the event in a pair of high-waisted black short shorts and a white tank top. Giving her outfit an edge was a black vest with a pointed hemline, as well as ornate gold and black embroidery and swirling loop closures. However, Phillippe wasn’t the first star to wear the vest; “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung also...
Britney Spears Sees Red in Spliced Chainmail Bodycon Dress & Her Go-To Heels
Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears packed a fashionable punch in her latest. In a new Reel on Instagram, Spears posed at home in a glitzy bodycon minidress. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s bright red style featured long sleeves and pointed shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline and thigh-high front slit. Giving the daring piece a gleaming edge were rosy gold chainmail panels across each opening, emphasizing their lining while adding a dash of edgy glamour. Completing Spears’ outfit were thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a chain necklace accented with her frequently worn oval...
Ryan Reynolds Slips on Classic Sneakers & Checkered Shirt for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Click here to read the full article. Ryan Reynolds embodied crisp and easygoing off-duty style while in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While leaving the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Reynolds was spotted wearing a pair of khaki pants with a white T-shirt. Layered atop the “Deadpool” actor’s wardrobe basics was a long-sleeved collared shirt with a cream and coral checked pattern, which included rolled-up sleeves. The relaxed outfit was complete with blue floral socks, as well as sunglasses and a stack of beaded bracelets — plus Reynolds’ Apple Watch. When it came to shoes, Reynolds opted for a classic pair of high-top sneakers....
Hailey Bieber Shares a Slideshow of Outfits From Abroad That Include Comfy Loafers and Chunky ‘Dad’ Sneakers
Hailey Bieber share a round-up of outfits from her travels abroad today on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) The first and main image in the slideshow sees Bieber clad in a little black dress fitted with thin straps with little black flowers embellishing the neckline. The mini dress was paired with a shiny black shoulder bag which Bieber held in her hand and small gold hoops and a watch that had the model shining all night long. Bieber slipped into comfy loafers for the going-out ensemble. The second and third outfits feature...
Chrissy Metz Hits High Notes Singing In Dramatic Red Tulle Dress & Ankle Boots for Country Music Performance at Philadelphia Bar
Chrissy Metz pulled out a vibrant show-stopping ensemble to hit the stage at Restaurant Bar and Grill in Philadelphia on Thursday night. The “This Is Us” star treated fans to a live country music performance alongside a guitarist and drummer. The Emmy-nominated actress was a lady in red as she appeared onstage in a ruffled ankle-length dress. The fun frock was complete with ruffled detailing near the neckline and was tiered with short tulle throughout. The garment also had short billowy sleeves and flounce hemline. To let the her look speak for itself, Metz opted for soft glam and subtle accessories. She...
Dua Lipa Goes Wild in Snakeskin Bodysuit and Sleek Black Boots For Sziget Festival 2022
Dua Lipa played the Sziget Festival 2022 in Hungary in a reptilian look that certainly turned heads. The performance took place on Wednesday, which was on day one of the festival. The “Levitating” singer captured the crowd’s attention with an Alaia bodysuit. Other exciting performances at the festival included Justin Bieber, Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, and Steve Aoki. For the Lip’s look, the body suit featured a scaly snake like pattern in grey with a high neckline and no sleeves. The bodysuit was layered over black fishnets that gave the ensemble a grungy twist that was a departure from Lipa’s rather feminine street...
