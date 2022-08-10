Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Aerial intermittent issues
Does anyone know how to resolve issues with our aerial that is intermittent in losing its signal entirely. For about 2 months or so, we can go hours or even days with no signal or hours and days where it is fine. In one day it might be working for a few hours and go off for 10 minutes and then back working, or vice versa. When it first happened we called an engineer out but annoyingly after being off for a few days when he arrived it was on and working! He tested the signal which was strong and said there was nothing he could do if it was working. Just an hour after he left it went off again and stayed off for 2 days so we called engineer again. The appointment was for a week later but we ended up cancelling it because in the days that followed it was on longer than off and we didnt want to pay a callout charge when the chances were it would be on again.
digitalspy.com
Favourite Football youtubers
Who's your favourite football youtubers? For me even though I'm a Leeds fan, it has to be The True Geordie - I love his FIFA rage videos!. Hold on while i get Google translate out. Posts: 5,504. Forum Member. ✭. 13/08/22 - 09:49 #3. kendoguk wrote: ». Hold on while i...
FIFA・
digitalspy.com
Meta Lotta Sense
Meta's new prototype chatbot has told the BBC that Mark Zuckerberg exploits its users for more money. Meta says the chatbot uses artificial intelligence and can chat on "nearly any topic". Asked what the chatbot thought of the company's CEO and founder, it replied "our country is divided and he...
digitalspy.com
Classic EastEnders: Which scenes have been cut out?
They’ve aired 1985–2001 on the Drama channel so far, but which scenes of Classic EastEnders have been cut out?. I can't see the point in cutting out scenes or editing episodes that have already aired. Just show them as they were shown. I can't see the point in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Darkened screen on IPhone 13 Pro Max
Please someone help me with this before I end up launching my phone out of the car window at 60mph. My phone’s screen suddenly goes slightly darker when I’m in full sunshine. So if I’m driving and have sunglasses on, the screen is too dark for me to follow satnav etc. It doesn’t go totally black (as if I’d turned the brightness all the way down) though.
digitalspy.com
EE 5G signal but not 5G connection
I am hoping one of you wise people can find a solution which has beaten the whole of EEs tech support. I have a S22 Ultra on EE. I live in a 5G area but my phone only ever shows the white 5G symbol but it only connects to LTE. I have looked at Net Monster which tells me that I am in a 5G area but it is disconnected.
digitalspy.com
New approach to getting you to subscribe
Maybe it isn’t but I haven’t seen it like this. Looking at programmes I might want to watch I saw a true crime documentary on C5 ( The Box). But then I read only E1 will be on C5, remainder on Paramount+. Are these channels connected?. Posts: 767.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars releases deluxe Darth Vader lightsaber
Any aspiring Knights of the Ren from the Star Wars universe can soon wield the same lightsaber as Darth Vader. Hasbro and Disney's deluxe toy range, The Black Series, has unveiled a version of the weapon used by Vader to battle Obi-Wan Kenobi in the recent Disney+ live-action series. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Power spin-off cancelled before starting filming
A previously announced Power spin-off, titled Influence, is no longer going ahead, according to TVLine. The series would have focused on dodgy politician Rashid Tate (played by Larenz Tate) and was set to be the fourth Power spin-off, following Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force, which aired in February this year.
Comments / 0