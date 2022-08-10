Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Vegas releases opening line for Nebraska-Northwestern in Week 0
The opening lines for the Nebraska-Northwestern showdown are out via Draft Kings. The Cornhuskers and Wildcats are set to battle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. The series between the 2 schools has been split down the middle since Scott Frost’s arrival in Lincoln. Both teams have...
Packing for Dublin is no easy task for Huskers with game two weeks away
Nebraska Assistant AD for Equipment Operations Jay Terry has been thinking about the logistics of getting the Huskers to Dublin and back since Nebraska’s matchup against Illinois was first announced back in 2019. “We’ve been working on things and it’s just been an on-going process of what we need...
Nebraska football: Scott Frost reveals Decoldest Crawford will miss "extended" time with knee injury
Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford suffered a knee injury during training camp last week. He will be out for an “extended” period of time, according to head coach Scott Frost, via Nebraska beat writer Sean Callahan on Twitter. Crawford, who was set to begin his true freshman season...
JD PicKell: Predicting every game on Nebraska's 2022 schedule
There’s no hotter seat in the country than the one Scott Frost occupies in Lincoln, Nebraska after a 3-win finish in 2021. Luckily, the Cornhuskers’ 2022 schedule opens up with several opportunities for decisive wins, which could snowball into more success later in the year. On3’s JD PicKell...
