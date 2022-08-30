ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 best solar chargers and portable panels to keep your devices charged while camping

By Steve Hogarty
 3 days ago

With energy prices soaring , more of us are looking for all the free electricity we can get. While even the best portable solar panels and chargers aren’t powerful enough for heavy duty jobs like heating a water tank or running large appliances, they can easily keep phones, tablets and laptops charged up using nothing but sunshine.

Though battery technology keeps improving, our gadgets are becoming more power-hungry, meaning the battery life of the average phone lasts just a single day. That means it’s more essential than ever to carry a back-up solar charger or solar panel when camping , going off-grid, or travelling in the great outdoors with your favourite tech .

Advances in technology mean that today’s solar panels are smaller, lighter and more efficient than ever. Chargers that were once too big to carry can now be folded down to fit inside a travel case or hang from the back of your pack while hiking . So long as you’ve got enough sunlight, the best solar chargers can indefinitely extend the life of your phone, your headphones , and even your laptop .

Some solar chargers can be plugged directly into a phone to charge it, but because most panels don’t actually store any energy it’s best to connect solar chargers to a separate battery pack and charge your devices from that. Many solar chargers come with battery packs for just this reason.

Solar chargers are most often seen when camping in remote spots, attending festivals and touring through the wilderness, but they’re also used to keep the batteries of cars, motorhomes and boats from going flat when they’re not being used. Anyone with a campsite outhouse, an off-grid stable or a shed not connected to mains power can use relatively cheap solar panels to keep a portable power station ticking over too, meaning there should always be free juice in the tank when you need it.

How we tested

We tested a range of solar chargers for different use cases, from large, fold-out models capable of powering multiple devices at once, to portable power banks with convenient built-in solar panels. We trialled them under the changeable weather conditions of south England, as well as while camping and at a festival in Portugal (admittedly our tester had access to wall power, but for the purposes of review they went as long as they could without). These are the ones that really shone.

The best solar chargers for 2022 are:

  • Best lightweight solar charger – Goal Zero nomad 20 solar panel: £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for phones – BioLite solar panel with integrated power pack: £68, Gooutdoors.co.uk
  • Best charger with a power bank – PowerTraveller tactical extreme solar kit: £195, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for campervans – Ecoflow 220W: £549, Hampshiregenerators.co.uk
  • Best for camping – BigBlue 28W solar charger: £82.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for hiking – Forclaz trek 500 10W: £39.99, Decathlon.co.uk
  • Best for multiple devices – BigBlue 3 USB ports 28W solar charger: £72.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best fold-out power bank – Addtop solar charger power bank: £42.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for car batteries – Halfords solar maintainer 10W: £29.49, Halfords.com

Goal zero nomad 20 solar panel

BioLite solar panel with integrated power pack

PowerTraveller tactical extreme solar kit

Ecoflow 220W solar panel

BigBlue 28W solar charger

Forclaz trek 500 10W

BigBlue 3 USB ports 28W solar charger

Addtop solar charger power bank

Halfords 10W solar power battery maintainer

Solar chargers FAQs

What should I look for when buying a solar charger?

  • Output capacity: Solar panels are rated in watts. The higher the number, the more electricity is generated during a given time period.
  • Surface area: The larger the solar panel, the more sunlight it can collect and, in turn, the faster it gets converted to battery stored power. For this reason, a large surface area is a good option for times when the weather conditions are less than favourable, including cloud cover or low-intensity light in winter.
  • Semi-flexible or rigid panels: Flexible solar panels are great for those with limited bag space as they can be simply rolled or folded up for easy transport. They are also a great choice as they can be folded out to a greater surface area than a rigid model.

How long do solar chargers last?

The verdict: Solar chargers

#Solar Charger#Solar Panels#Chargers
The Independent

Nasa Artemis - live: Space agency to try and launch Moon rocket again amid major problems

Nasa is going to try and head back to the Moon – again.The space agency will launch its Space Launch System rocket as part of the Artemis programme that one day hopes to put humans back onto the lunar surface.But first it must contend with the technical problems that caused the initial launch, on Monday, to be postponed.The space agency now hopes that those issues are fixed and that it will be able to launch the rocket in a new two-hour launch window that opens at 2.15pm local eastern time, or 7.15pm in the UK, on Saturday.If successful, the spacecraft will launch off Earth and around the Moon, before heading back down to our planet 42 days later. This time, the Orion crew capsule is empty – but if this journey is successful, then a trip with humans on board is to come.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popular Science

Best TV antennas for rural areas of 2022

Cable TV may be flailing in the age of streaming, but classic over-the-air broadcasts are thriving—and to get the most out of those you need a classic TV antenna on your roof. As more and more people are “cord-cutting” by replacing their expensive cable packages with a selection of streaming services, many are finding this classic technology is perfect for filling the gap in locally specific content that you won’t get through Netflix or Apple TV+, such as news and sports. Much of this has been driven by the convenience of new, compact, apartment-friendly antennas like the Mohu Leaf, but for folks out further from cities that need some extra juice, TV antennas are still the same dependable workhorses as ever. Aerial antennas are actually better than ever, with some of the same basic hardware designs in use for over a century doing even more work as the broadcasts themselves have gone digital and become much more efficient. They may look intimidating, but we promise you won’t need an engineering degree to set up these, and we’re here to help you find the best TV antennas for rural areas to suit your particular needs and budget.
ELECTRONICS
