This summer has been a season of sales, and Lowe’s is here for it. The first-ever Lowe’s MVPs Bonus Days event is happening now through July 22 and includes plenty of amazing deals on tools and home improvement products, from a DeWalt cordless drill to a sleek stainless steel Samsung refrigerator.
Amazon is always a go-to spot for discounted products, but just like going to a retail store, sometimes you have to do some digging to find the best deals. Here at Bob Vila, we know a thing or two about deal hunting, and during our research, we discovered a gold mine of great sales hiding at the Amazon Outlet.
A generator is a great item to have if you’re a homeowner. Whether you need backup power to your home or workshop or want to power up the RV or tailgate party, they come in handy year-round. House generators are especially nice to have during the hurricane and storm seasons coming up this fall and winter.
If you’re in the market for a new TV, our experts have rounded up the best TV deals right now to help you save money. After all, a TV is one of the main attractions of the home. It’s the entertainment centerpiece of the living room, the background noise for the kitchen, the man-cave essential for game day, and the icing on the cake for a lazy Sunday in bed.
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
Whether your workshop consists of a corner in your garage or a dedicated space in your basement, stocking it with the proper tools makes all the difference in your DIY and home improvement journey. Here at Bob Vila, we’re always on the lookout for great deals on tools, and our latest find is one you won’t want to miss out on.
This may be your last opportunity to get your hands on a new 2020 iPad Air, as Amazon seems to want to get rid of its existing stock. However, quantities are limited, so you may want to hurry, as we’ve seen the Sky Blue model with Wi-Fi-only support and 64GB storage space selling for as low as $432. Other options are receiving up to $149 savings, which means you can get one for $450 if you’re not interested in LTE connectivity.
Soaking up the last bit of summer calls for indulging in delicious burgers, barbecue chicken, shrimp tacos — really anything you can throw on the grill or open fire and enjoy. But in order to sink your teeth into said summer meals, you've got to prep your kitchen with the right tools. Not looking to spend a bunch? No worries, we've found a secret section on Amazon filled with incredible kitchen deals starting at just $13.
I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech wearable; having grown up with movies like Spy Kids and Inspector Gadget, the idea of a mini-computer on my wrist appealed to me in a big way. So naturally, when the Apple Watch first debuted in 2014, I was very intrigued. However, it wasn’t until the brand rolled out the third generation that I got one for myself. Honestly, at the time, it was pretty freakin’ cool; I loved the customization options for the watch face and how sleek and minimal the case was. Sure, the 38mm screen was a bit tiny. But I have small wrists and hands, so navigating things really wasn’t too bad. Mostly, I loved how I could quickly set timers as I cooked, track my workouts, and pay for groceries and subway fares with the tap of a wrist.
If you're trying to decide if you need a laptop, but don't want to spend a bunch of money to get one, I'm here to suggest getting an iPad instead. Hear me out: Target is offering this iPad Mini for $399, and if you opt to buy a laptop for the same price instead, you'll almost certainly regret it.
Wayfair knows its customers love a good deal. So much so, that the retailer has announced its weekly Wayfair Flash Fridays event. Every Friday through September 1, Wayfair will release 24-hour deals on everything from furniture to home decor. The sale will span various categories, while products will change each...
Q: I just loaded the dishwasher, turned it on, and nothing happened. I double-checked to make sure the door was latched securely, but it still wouldn’t start. What should I do when my dishwasher won’t turn on? Is there anything I can do, or should I call a plumber?
As we head into August, retailers are already prepping for the shift in seasons by offering some of the best back-to-school sales of 2022 on summer products and must-have items for fall. The best part? You don’t even have to be a parent or have school-age kids to take advantage of said sales.
Finding a real estate agent that is willing to go above and beyond the call of duty can make all the difference—which is why so many people get gifts for realtors to thank them for their service. Whether you’re searching for your dream house or trying to sell your current home for top dollar, a good realtor is a game-changer.
Confession: I am a bit of a Yeti evangelist. If Yeti makes it, chances are I own it. The Rambler Tumbler? Duh—it’s what keeps me hydrated every day. The Yeti Hopper? Absolutely; it’s my go-to for boat days and backyard picnics. The Tundra Haul? Of course! It’s easily one of my favorites.
IF your iPhone keeps running out of space, you can free up some storage by deleting memory-hungry apps that you hardly use. Knowing which apps to delete, however, isn't the easiest task – unless you use this handy trick. Filling up your iPhone storage is bad for your device's...
"I hope it's making you wonder how a $25 dress from Shein could possibly be ethically made."
Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air might be the newest kid on the block, but you can’t go wrong with the M1 Air as well. And with Best Buy taking a whopping $200 off on the 2020 MacBook Air, now is the perfect time to buy one. This is the...
Apple iPads are powerful, sleek devices that come packed with features, but these popular tablets have one major drawback: They're pricey. But if you don't mind a few imperfections, a refurbished model can be a great way to save some dough. Right now Woot has various refurbished iPad models on...
