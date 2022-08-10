ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

BobVila

Amazon’s Secret Outlet Has Home Deals Up to 80% Off Right Now

Amazon is always a go-to spot for discounted products, but just like going to a retail store, sometimes you have to do some digging to find the best deals. Here at Bob Vila, we know a thing or two about deal hunting, and during our research, we discovered a gold mine of great sales hiding at the Amazon Outlet.
BobVila

The Best TV Deals of 2022 Right Now—Samsung, LG, Sony, and More

If you’re in the market for a new TV, our experts have rounded up the best TV deals right now to help you save money. After all, a TV is one of the main attractions of the home. It’s the entertainment centerpiece of the living room, the background noise for the kitchen, the man-cave essential for game day, and the icing on the cake for a lazy Sunday in bed.
#Amazon Kindle#Amazon Fire#Tech#Kindle Fire#The Amazon Trade In Hub#Amazon Com#Nest#Sonos#Apple Google#Lg#Motorola
Business Insider

7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy

If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
BobVila

DeWalt Tool Sets Are Up To $100 Off at Lowe’s Right Now

Whether your workshop consists of a corner in your garage or a dedicated space in your basement, stocking it with the proper tools makes all the difference in your DIY and home improvement journey. Here at Bob Vila, we’re always on the lookout for great deals on tools, and our latest find is one you won’t want to miss out on.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2020 iPad Air is getting insane savings at Amazon.com

This may be your last opportunity to get your hands on a new 2020 iPad Air, as Amazon seems to want to get rid of its existing stock. However, quantities are limited, so you may want to hurry, as we’ve seen the Sky Blue model with Wi-Fi-only support and 64GB storage space selling for as low as $432. Other options are receiving up to $149 savings, which means you can get one for $450 if you’re not interested in LTE connectivity.
Food & Wine

Amazon Dropped 4,000+ Summer Kitchen Deals in Its Hidden Outlet Store, Including $45 Off Calphalon Knives

Soaking up the last bit of summer calls for indulging in delicious burgers, barbecue chicken, shrimp tacos — really anything you can throw on the grill or open fire and enjoy. But in order to sink your teeth into said summer meals, you've got to prep your kitchen with the right tools. Not looking to spend a bunch? No worries, we've found a secret section on Amazon filled with incredible kitchen deals starting at just $13.
Refinery29

The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why

I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech wearable; having grown up with movies like Spy Kids and Inspector Gadget, the idea of a mini-computer on my wrist appealed to me in a big way. So naturally, when the Apple Watch first debuted in 2014, I was very intrigued. However, it wasn’t until the brand rolled out the third generation that I got one for myself. Honestly, at the time, it was pretty freakin’ cool; I loved the customization options for the watch face and how sleek and minimal the case was. Sure, the 38mm screen was a bit tiny. But I have small wrists and hands, so navigating things really wasn’t too bad. Mostly, I loved how I could quickly set timers as I cooked, track my workouts, and pay for groceries and subway fares with the tap of a wrist.
IGN

Target Has a Great Deal on the Apple iPad Mini

If you're trying to decide if you need a laptop, but don't want to spend a bunch of money to get one, I'm here to suggest getting an iPad instead. Hear me out: Target is offering this iPad Mini for $399, and if you opt to buy a laptop for the same price instead, you'll almost certainly regret it.
BobVila

The 26 Best Gifts for Realtors of 2022

Finding a real estate agent that is willing to go above and beyond the call of duty can make all the difference—which is why so many people get gifts for realtors to thank them for their service. Whether you’re searching for your dream house or trying to sell your current home for top dollar, a good realtor is a game-changer.
BobVila

Yeti Roadie Wheeled Review: Is the $500 Cooler Worth Buying?

Confession: I am a bit of a Yeti evangelist. If Yeti makes it, chances are I own it. The Rambler Tumbler? Duh—it’s what keeps me hydrated every day. The Yeti Hopper? Absolutely; it’s my go-to for boat days and backyard picnics. The Tundra Haul? Of course! It’s easily one of my favorites.
AOL Corp

Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo

Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
BobVila

BobVila

