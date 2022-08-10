Read full article on original website
Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks
Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
KESQ
Road closures due to flooding
CA-177 past Desert Center is closed due to flooding caused by down pour as monsoonal storms hit the Coachella Valley early Saturday morning. As of right now there is no update on when the road will re-open. CHP is advising those traveling to avoid if possible. Stay with News Channel...
Inhabitat.com
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway shuts down due to monsoons
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway in California is scheduled to reopen on Monday after the facility was shut down by a heavy storm, leaving over 200 people stranded. Officials have said that they will be carrying out extra cleanup efforts, pushing the reopening date to Monday contrary to the expectations of the public.
iebusinessdaily.com
Merger of SB water company is official
The merger of an Inland Empire company that distributes water and waste-water products with a business in the midwest has been completed. St. Louis-based Core & Main, which distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, has purchased Inland Water Works Supply Co. in San Bernardino, according to a statement released this week.
215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD
Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
Acrisure Arena pours concrete for ice rink, installs first two seats
The officials with Acrisure Arena had a very intimate event with the Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to bolt down the first arena seats. Over 400 construction workers were working on the Acrisure Arena, said Bill Dieter, the Project Executive. They were laying down the concrete ice floor with tons of heavy machinery, but The post Acrisure Arena pours concrete for ice rink, installs first two seats appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
California Confirms an EIA Case
California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
recordgazette.net
Delinquent weeds, waste and sewer fees heading to county auditor's tax rolls
More than $776,000 in delinquent Beaumont sewer bills are destined for county’s property tax rolls, as the city’s municipal code and health and safety codes authorize the city to put such accounts onto the tax rolls after being subject to a public hearing. Most of those accounts are...
City council, police discuss efforts to tackle homelessness in Cathedral City
On Wednesday, City Council and Cathedral City police discussed what’s being done to bring down the number of homeless in the city. According the most recent homeless point in time count this year, Cathedral City has seen an increase in numbers. Resident Eric Jimenez spoke out during the meeting, saying he deals with the problem The post City council, police discuss efforts to tackle homelessness in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
No Winner of SuperLotto Plus Jackpot, but Ticket Worth $16K Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot will grow to $16 million. Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold in Menifee and San Francisco. They are each worth $16,765, the California Lottery announced.
newsmirror.net
San Bernardino International Airport opens with fanfare
San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) marked local history Aug. 4, with the launch of first-ever scheduled passenger flights. Breeze Airways began daily nonstop service from SBD to San Francisco International Airport (SFO), with one-stop, same-plane service to Provo Airport (PVU) in Utah. Breeze, an airline founded by aviation entrepreneur and...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Water Negotiations Continue for Southern California Water Districts Amid Drought
The drought continues to grip the west with no signs of letting up. One of the hardest hit places is the Colorado River, which serves about 40 million people, including right here in the Coachella Valley. But action is being taken. “We’re here to highlight with renewed sense of urgency,”...
z1077fm.com
TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK
San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
menifee247.com
Groundbreaking held for 330-acre Legado community
MENIFEE -- City of Menifee officials, community leaders, and representatives from Newport Pacific Land and IHP Capital Partners joined together Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Menifee’s newest master-planned community, Legado. The 330-acre Legado community will include 1,000 new homes with an exciting array of design choices and numerous...
Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital
The Riverside University Health System is seeking to expand its nursing staff at the Moreno Valley medical campus and will hold a virtual hiring event later this month, offering a range of benefits to prospects, according to officials. The Aug. 24 online recruitment event will run from noon to 4 p.m., with registrations required at:https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/riverside/ruhsjobs/jobs/3661689/hiring-event-registered-nurse-ii-iii-riverside-university-health-system. The post Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital appeared first on KESQ.
