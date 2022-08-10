SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students are returning to school with fewer COVID guidelines for the first time since the start of the pandemic in Spring 2020. The Centers For Disease Control updated their Covid-19 guidance for schools on Wednesday, citing that students no longer need to quarantine – even after exposure. The center also halted ongoing screenings in K12 schools. There is also revised guidance around masking and managing exposure instances.

