KTAL
La. officials announce reduction in alligator hide tag fee
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to suppressed market conditions, officials are granting Louisiana’s alligator industry some temporary relief. According to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC), the relief comes in the form of a notice of intent (NOI) that will reduce the alligator hide tag fee from $4 to $3 until January of 2024.
KTAL
Share Our Strength partners with Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pandemic caused the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to slow down their No Kid Hungry and Cooking Matters initiatives, but now with the help of funds provided by Share Our Strength, the food bank is bringing those much-needed programs back. The food bank says,...
KTAL
LDH discusses new nursing home preparedness laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health had a meeting to address nursing home preparedness during the peak of hurricane season. The Louisiana Department of Health informed nursing home owners and committee members across the state of new preparedness laws. “The first meeting after the legislative...
KTAL
CDC updates COVID guidelines for schools; quarantine no longer required
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students are returning to school with fewer COVID guidelines for the first time since the start of the pandemic in Spring 2020. The Centers For Disease Control updated their Covid-19 guidance for schools on Wednesday, citing that students no longer need to quarantine – even after exposure. The center also halted ongoing screenings in K12 schools. There is also revised guidance around masking and managing exposure instances.
KTAL
Warming this weekend, more rainfall next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We have made it through a week that began with triple-digit heat, saw a few days of needed rainfall, and we’ll likely dry out for the upcoming weekend. If you have been enjoying the rainfall, we have a few days of storms in the forecast next week as well.
