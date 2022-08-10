ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

therealdeal.com

Depression-era commercial building in Palo Alto fetches $17M

A local investor has bought a Depression-era commercial building in Downtown Palo Alto for $17.2 million. An affiliate of Big Property Ventures, based in San Carlos, purchased the two-story brick building at 384 University Avenue, SiliconValley.com reported. The seller was Rapp Development, based in Palo Alto. The price came out...
PALO ALTO, CA
therealdeal.com

Stow me the money: SecureSpace makes big Bay Area self-storage buy

Correction, Aug. 12, 2:05 p.m. PT: This story has been corrected and updated to reflect that SecureSpace acquired several properties in the Bay Area before purchasing Pegasus Group’s portfolio. SecureSpace Self Storage has acquired 11 properties in the Bay Area, Portland and Texas from a competitor, strengthening its presence...
SAN JOSE, CA
therealdeal.com

Hines highrise springs second leak in SoMa

Hines is in high water in San Francisco. Another water leak in the 403-unit luxury apartment highrise owned by the Texas developer again forced the evacuation of residents and construction workers at 33 Tehama in South of Market, the San Francisco Business Times reported. The San Francisco Fire Department responded...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

