Bellingham, WA

seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Thirteen wildfires burning in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest due to lightning

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Multiple fires are burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, all of which were caused by lightning. Five fires are burning on the Wenatchee River Ranger District, six on the Cle Elum Ranger District, one on the Chelan Ranger District and one on the Entiat Ranger District. Most of the fires are small, ranging from 1/10 of an...
WENATCHEE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows

The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
cascadiadaily.com

Skagit gravel mine gets long-awaited hearing

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A 51-acre gravel mine proposal in rural Skagit County has neighbors concerned about the potential environmental impact it may have on their community. Concrete Nor’west, a Washington-based gravel company managed by Miles Sand & Gravel, proposed in 2016 the mine, deep in the woods off Grip Road, a rural commuter route near Highway 99. The company owns about 77 acres of property in the woods and has plans to log about 68 acres for the 51-acre mine.
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: Abandoned railroad trestles around Bellingham?

Hiking through Whatcom Falls Park, it’s easy to feel dwarfed by the rushing waters of the namesake waterfall or the outstretching fir trees. However, the most intriguing behemoths of the park are not courtesy of Mother Nature but from early 1900s railroad speculation. These derelict wooden railroad trestles, like...
kpug1170.com

Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location

FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
KING 5

3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people were taken to a nearby hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Everett on Friday. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near 128th Street SW and 8th Avenue W. One of the vehicles involved was a small dump truck. Both...
ifiberone.com

Leavenworth-based lumber and hardware store to open in Ephrata

EPHRATA - The demand for do-it-yourself construction supplies and building materials for contractors is apparently present in Ephrata. It's why after decades of doing business in the Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cle Elum areas that Marson and Marson Lumber is opening a fourth location in the town of 8,000. Ephrata's newest...
ifiberone.com

Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
whatcom-news.com

Fight outside Cordata business results in 1 with stab wounds

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Westerly Road and Cordata Parkway due to reports of a large fight in progress about 8:30pm, Wednesday, August 10th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Chad Cristelli told Whatcom News via email that BPD patrol officers responded, and witnesses...
Fox News

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Washington state forest

A pilot was found dead after a plane crashed in a dense forest in Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said. Rescue crews were alerted after a resident on Diamond Point Road in Sequim reported hearing a low-flying aircraft, possible engine sputtering and then a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

