Kent Johnson puts on show as Canada downs Czechia
Team Canada took down Czechia 5-1 at the World Junior Championship on Saturday thanks to a little panache from Kent Johnson. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward pulled off a lacrosse-style Michigan goal late in the opening frame to give Canada its first lead of the game. Johnson scooped up the puck behind the net, balanced it on his stick, and flipped it past Czech goaltender Tomas Suchanek for his first tally of the tournament.
Hughes Shines with Three Assists in US Win | WJC BLOG
Devils prospect Luke Hughes continued to turn heads Thursday night, as the defenseman helped the U.S. pick up a 7-1 win over Switzerland at the World Juniors Championship. The 2021 fourth-overall pick contributed three primary assists, one on the game winner and then helpers on two of the final three goals of the game.
Windsor Spitfires Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Schedule
The countdown to Fall is underway as one of the shortest summers in Windsor Spitfires’ history is about to come to an end. On Wednesday afternoon, the club announced their 2022-23 Training Camp schedule and it’s a bit different than last season. In most seasons, the Spitfires would...
Former Maple Leafs first rounder Rodion Amirov hopes to return to hockey by November
In a lengthy interview with Russian newspaper Sports Express, translated by Sports Illustrated and discussed by David Alter, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov spoke about his brain tumor diagnosis and treatment, as well as his planned return to hockey. Amirov explained that he received a hit to the head while playing for Ufa Salavat Yulaev of the KHL early last season and began to experience symptoms typical of a head injury. With the issue persistent, Amirov sought the help of specialists in Germany back in October who, after several months, confirmed the worst to him in January: a brain tumor.
Florida hockey player shows perseverance to follow her dream
Like many young athletes, Molly Pedone has had to deal with adversity since COVID-19 showed up. However, she’s had some extra obstacles to overcome just to continue playing the sport she loves. It’s been a long journey with some bumps in the road and bruises along the way, but she’ll tell you it’s ...
USA Remain Undefeated After 7-0 Win Versus Austria | WJC BLOG
Hughes had an assist called back on an offside goal. Team USA remains undefeated at the 2022 World Junior Championship after their latest dominant victory. On Saturday afternoon, the US team defeated Austria with a 7-0 scoreline. In a very rare occasion, Devils prospect Luke Hughes was left off the...
Sweden beats Austria 6-0 to improve to 2-0 in world junior hockey championship
EDMONTON, Alberta -- Defenseman Emil Andrae had two goals and an assist and Sweden beat Austria 6-0 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship. Isak Rosen and Fabian Lysell each had a goal and an assist, and Simon Edvinsson and Theodor Niederbach also scored in the Group B game. Calle Clang made 14 saves.
