Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream and how to watch Premier League game online, lineups

Hostilities resume as two fierce rivals meet in the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream— and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream date, time, channels

The Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream takes place today (Sunday, August 14).

► Time 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Both teams won their opening fixture last weekend. However, Tottenham have a terrible record against Chelsea, wherever they meet. The Blues were victorious all four times the sides played last season, with Spurs unable to score even a single goal in any of the games. The last time they won at Stamford Bridge was back in April 2018.

Tottenham did enjoy an impressive win over Southampton on Saturday, though. Four of their six summer signings made an appearance from the substitutes bench in that game. Furthermore, Richarlison has now served his suspension and is available to make his debut for his new club.

Thomas Tuchel’s team needed a Jorginho penalty to see off Brighton in their opening fixture. New arrivals Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella all made their debuts at the weekend and will want to show fans what they can do in their first home appearance.

This longstanding rivalry is made all the more intense by the presence of Antonio Conte. The Tottenham manager guided Chelsea to the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time in west London. He would clearly love to get one over his former employers.

Here's how they line up:

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Kante, Jorginho (capt), Sterling, Mount, Havertz.

Tottenham: Lloris (capt), Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Can Conte do it and finally end Spurs’ terrible run in this fixture, or will Chelsea add yet another win to their collection? Find out by watching a Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to USA or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV : the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV . Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV . It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. View Deal

How to watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo.TV , the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport , which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

