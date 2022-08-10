LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The issue of recreational marijuana on the state ballot, after a recent setback, has now moved closer to November ballot inclusion. In a Wednesday, Aug. 10, order, the Arkansas Supreme Court instructed Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title for recreation marijuana in order to place it on the November ballot. This will allow voters to vote in favor or against expanded access to marijuana in the state, removing the medical marijuana card requirement to purchase or use marijuana.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO