Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drier into late-week and this weekend
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon with perhaps a few more isolated showers. Temperatures reach the upper 80s. Heat index values will be a bit higher. THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear into the night with temperatures slipping a bit more, perhaps down to 70 by...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny end to the work week
THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures today will be near seasonal values with highs in the lower 90s. Sunny and dry weather will return today with an east northeasterly wind of around 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off overnight, with lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly clear...
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new...
Recreational marijuana back on ballot, votes may not count
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The issue of recreational marijuana on the state ballot, after a recent setback, has now moved closer to November ballot inclusion. In a Wednesday, Aug. 10, order, the Arkansas Supreme Court instructed Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title for recreation marijuana in order to place it on the November ballot. This will allow voters to vote in favor or against expanded access to marijuana in the state, removing the medical marijuana card requirement to purchase or use marijuana.
