Violent crime jumps in MN, Republicans blame failed leadership

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republicans say just-released figures prove violent crime has skyrocketed under the failed leadership of Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats, and say they’re prepared to fix it with major investments in public safety and stronger penalties for criminals. Governor Walz says Minnesotans have every right...
Minnesota nurses to vote Monday on whether to strike

ST. PAUL, Minn. – About 15,000 nurses across Minnesota are scheduled to vote Monday on whether to accept new contract offers from several hospitals across the state or go on strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association has been holding informational pickets in recent weeks showcasing what they’re asking for, which...
Frey, Omar still sparring following Minnesota primary election

MINNEAPOLIS – The feud between Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is living on past election day. They have continued to exchange jabs after Tuesday’s primary election. Frey says Omar needs to not make everything about herself. He says he wishes she would try to work more with local leaders. Omar fired back, calling Frey “incompetent.” She says the city is suffering under his failed leadership.
Primary victory raises hopes of Minnesota Republicans

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years. Jim Schultz’s win over Doug Wardlow on Tuesday sets him up to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison...
