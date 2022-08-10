Read full article on original website
Sec of State: primary turnout not a good predictor of general election numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says voter turnout was good for Tuesday’s primary election with roughly 18 percent of eligible Minnesota voters participating. Could that be an indicator of turnout for the general election in November?. “I say ‘no,’” Simon said. “Because there...
Violent crime jumps in MN, Republicans blame failed leadership
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republicans say just-released figures prove violent crime has skyrocketed under the failed leadership of Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats, and say they’re prepared to fix it with major investments in public safety and stronger penalties for criminals. Governor Walz says Minnesotans have every right...
Minnesota nurses to vote Monday on whether to strike
ST. PAUL, Minn. – About 15,000 nurses across Minnesota are scheduled to vote Monday on whether to accept new contract offers from several hospitals across the state or go on strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association has been holding informational pickets in recent weeks showcasing what they’re asking for, which...
Walz says stepped up law enforcement will continue through State Fair, Jensen says more of the same
MINNEAPOLIS – Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday afternoon at the US Bank Stadium light rail station in Minneapolis that Minnesota will maintain unprecedented state law enforcement presence in the Twin Cities metro area through the Minnesota State Fair. He said, “Our job is to provide the support. This is...
Frey, Omar still sparring following Minnesota primary election
MINNEAPOLIS – The feud between Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is living on past election day. They have continued to exchange jabs after Tuesday’s primary election. Frey says Omar needs to not make everything about herself. He says he wishes she would try to work more with local leaders. Omar fired back, calling Frey “incompetent.” She says the city is suffering under his failed leadership.
Primary victory raises hopes of Minnesota Republicans
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years. Jim Schultz’s win over Doug Wardlow on Tuesday sets him up to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison...
Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?
Public support for euthanasia is on the rise as is its political peril. Continue reading…
