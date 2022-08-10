ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

The Post and Courier

1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412

James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Chipotle open for business

Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

SC utility co-op opens its $65M HQ campus in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER — Spanning 49 acres along U.S. Highway 52, a new headquarters is now serving as a state-of-the-art operational hub for Berkeley Electric Cooperative. The $65 million campus includes a warehouse for equipment, such power poles, transformers and a mobile generating station. It has enough parking and a maintenance building for the utility's fleet of some 250 bucket trucks and other commercial vehicles.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio

A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Business
Summerville, SC
Real Estate
The Post and Courier

The Lowcountry’s golden egg

Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022

DAY, Terrence Shane, 82, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. FACTOR, Sylvia Klein, 100, of Charleston died July 31. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care of Chamblee, Ga. FITT, James, 74, of North Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill. HEIDER,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday.  Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies.   According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies.  “Today was […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured in fire at The Citadel Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at The Citadel on Friday morning.  The fire was reported at Byrd Hall, a classroom building on The Citadel’s campus, at 6:30 a.m.  Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters found light smoke and a small fire on the roof near an exhaust […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wbrc.com

Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The owner of a horse carriage business in South Carolina says a horse was not injured after it fell in downtown Charleston. WCSC reports Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, said the horse fell Thursday afternoon due to a freak accident. According to...
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
charlestondaily.net

﻿Firefly Distillery Adds New Fall Food Truck Festival

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (August 11, 2022) – Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, announces a second Food Truck Festival to happen this year on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 12 pm to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature over 15 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

TO DO: Free jazz concert in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The Berkeley County Library System is hosting a free jazz concert for people of all ages. Alterea and Friends will perform a free show Aug. 27 at the Berkeley County Administration Building from 4 - 5 p.m. The trio, consisting of Alterea Baxter, Sherlyn...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Rescued beagles looking for forever homes in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A group of beagles rescued from an inhumane breeding facility is looking for their fur-ever homes in the Charleston area. In July, nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a facility in Virginia which bred and sold the dogs to laboratories for experimental purposes. 18 of those rescued arrived at Pet Helpers in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Hosts Public Meeting for Ladson Road Streetscape

Dorchester County will host a public meeting at the Dorchester County Council Chambers, located at 500 N. Main Street, Summerville, on Monday, August 22nd, from 6 pm – 8 pm. The meeting will answer questions and provide information on the streetscape improvements planned for Ladson Road from the termination of the SCDOT Dorchester Road Safety Improvement project to Coopers Ridge Boulevard.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Thousands attend OneBerkeley Back to School Festival

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and families gathered in Moncks Corner on Saturday for a Back to School Festival hosted by the Berkeley County School District.  After a two-year hiatus, the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival returned to prepare Berkeley County students for the upcoming school year.  According to BCSD, nearly 6,000 people came […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
iheart.com

HOW TO: 'be a proper Southerner'

Crossroads Community Church - 505 Gahagan Rd. Summerville, SC 29485. Come meet the Mayor, Chiefs and other community representatives, including myself, as a Summerville native, who's been invited to speak about growing up in the Lowcountry. The event is billed to:. '...share vital information about Summerville. Learn its history and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

