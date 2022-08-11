QAnon followers claim Trump used theme song in campaign video: ‘That’s not an accident’

Donald Trump ’s recent campaign-style video that he posted to his social media platform Truth Social appears to feature a song titled after the slogan of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The former president on 9 August posted the nearly four-minute-long video on Truth Social that featured footage of himself speaking at his rallies and criticising Joe Biden after the FBI’s raid at his Mar-a-Lago home.

The video starts with audio of rain and thunderstorms and has the former president criticising Mr Biden, accompanied with an instrumental track in the background.

Media watchdog Media Matters conducted a review of the video using Google’s voice assistant app and Apple ’s Shazam music app and noted that the music used in Mr Trump’s video “is a song titled Wwg1wga, produced in 2020 by an artist using the name ‘Richard Feelgood’ on Spotify”.

The acronym “ wwg1wga ” is shorthand in the QAnon community for the slogan “Where we go one, we go all”.

The video also included imagery of thunderstorms and the phrase “the best is yet to come” — both common QAnon themes.

QAnon community members appeared to celebrate the inclusion of the song in the campaign-style video.

“That’s not an accident. Team Trump knows exactly what they’re doing,” one QAnon member said.

The former president’s video has since received a lot of far-right media coverage and was also shared by One America News Network.

One QAnon member wrote: “If that’s not a Q proof then I don’t know what is” and went on to call the video “THE mother of all Q proofs”.

The member added that this “might be the biggest nod they’ve ever given us tbh”.

However, Mr Trump’s spokesman Taylor Budowich had potentially disappointing news for them, telling Vice News in a statement that they had the wrong song. He said the track being played in the video is actually ‘Mirrors’ by Will Van De Crommert, who has composed music for Saturday Night Live and the 2016 Olympics.

