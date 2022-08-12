ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump news – live: FBI were looking for ‘classified nuclear documents’ at Mar-a-Lago, report says

By Maroosha Muzaffar,Oliver O'Connell and Andrew Naughtie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ci9Uo_0hCwWA0400

FBI agents were looking for “classified nuclear documents” during their dramatic search of Donald Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to a new report.

It comes as the fallout from the FBI ’s raid continues, the Department of Justice has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant used by federal agents to seize documents from former President Donald Trump ’s Florida home.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the move stressing that the decision was not taken lightly and that he personally authorised the decision to seek the warrant.

Meanwhile, reports have revealed that the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago may have been spurred by an informant at the resort tipping the bureau off that Mr Trump and his team had not handed over all the relevant documents stored at the ex-president’s Florida residence. It is not yet clear who the informant might be, but the Monday raid saw agents searching private areas including a bedroom.

The former president and some members of his legal team have claimed without providing proof that agents may have planted evidence at his home .

Mr Trump yesterday pleaded the fifth amendment 440 times in his sworn deposition to the long-running New York State probe into his real estate dealings. His children Ivanka and Donald Jr both recently gave depositions in the civil investigation after months of fighting subpoenas for their testimony.

Comments / 13

Dodger
2d ago

Trump claimed it was a long standing tradition to take nuclear documents home with you. It goes all the way back to Abe Lincoln who by the way wasn’t as loved as much as your trumpy bear

Reply
3
Robert Williams
1d ago

trump he will get back in the white House president of the United States of America people

Reply
4
Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald

The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Election State#Fbi#The Department Of Justice
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
The Independent

Who is Ricky Shiffer, the Trump-supporting Ohio gunman who attacked the FBI?

Law enforcement officers shot and killed an Ohio man named Ricky Shiffer on Thursday afternoon, after the 42-year-old allegedly attacked an FBI field office in Cincinnati armed with a nail gun and an assault rifle.Shiffer, who lived in the city of Columbus, Ohio, according to public records obtained by the Daily Beast, reportedly left a string of violent comments on social media in recent months ahead of the attack.Here’s everything we know about Ricky Shiffer:How did he attack the FBI?Just after 9.15am, Shiffer attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at the Cincinnati field office of the FBI, according...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Trump demands FBI return documents to Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump is calling on the Justice Department to hand over some of the documents seized on Monday in a raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Florida.In a Truth Social post, the former president reacted to a Fox News report which stated on Saturday that the FBI had informed Mr Trump’s team following the raid that some of the documents they seized were protected under attorney-client privilige.The Justice Department has not confirmed that publicly, and has not commented on the investigation beyond a brief statement delivered to reporters by Attorney General Merrick Garland last week. The agency...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

The Independent

791K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy