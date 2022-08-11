ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European shares tick higher; Aegon shines on forecast raise

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370tHI_0hCwPm6500

(Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday after a strong rally in the previous session on signs of U.S. inflation cooling, while Aegon climbed after the Dutch insurer raised its full-year forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%, after clocking its best session in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on bets that a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation reading would encourage the Federal Reserve to become less aggressive on interest rates hikes.

“Even if European stocks are not rallying as some of their counterparts today, they’re going up as the interpretation by markets is that the inflation numbers were synonymous with the Fed changing its policy,” said Sebastian Paris-Horvitz, head of research at La Banque Postale Asset Management.

Money markets are pricing in over a 60% chance of a 50 bps hike from the Fed at next month’s meeting. [GVD/EUR]

Oil stocks led gains as crude prices rose by over 1% after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for the year. [O/R]

Healthcare shares led losses, dragged by declines in GSK, Sanofi and Haleon amid growing concerns about U.S. litigation focused on a heartburn drug that contained a probable carcinogen.

Miners also fell 0.8% on weak results from Antofagasta. The company’s shares declined 2.2% and dragged peer Rio Tinto down 3.7%.

The STOXX 600 is down about 10% so far this year, compared with a more than 11% decline for Wall Street’s S&P 500 index. U.S. equities are heavily dependent on moves in big technology stocks, which fell sharply in the first half of the year on worries over rising interest rates.

“The big decline in global markets in the first quarter was associated with big growth stocks in the U.S. falling, and therefore Europe, which is less heavy on those, outperformed,” Paris-Horvitz added.

Still, Europe is struggling with the fallout of the war in Ukraine as it looks to source energy from non-Russian sources.

Germany, often referred to as the European Union’s economic engine, is also struggling with scant rainfall. Low water levels on the Rhine, Germany’s commercial artery, have disrupted shipping and pushed freight costs up more than five-fold.

Among stocks, Aegon jumped 8.9% after raising forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow. Zurich Insurance Group added 1.7% as it reported a better-than-expected profit gain in the first half.

Siemens gained 0.7%. The engineering group said it continued to see strong industrial demand during its third quarter, but a writedown at Siemens Energy resulted in its first quarterly loss in nearly 12 years.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Oil prices tumble on possible Iran deal, stuttering China economy

Oil prices fell Monday on the prospects of a return of Iranian oil to the market and data showing China's economic recovery stuttering under Covid-19 restrictions. But the weakened Chinese economy weighed on oil prices, as did speculation that a revived nuclear deal could add Iranian crude to global markets.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This August 15 story corrects to remove incorrect reference in paragraph 11 to 10-year Treasury yield falling in June) China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock#Interest Rates#Ticks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Aegon#Dutch#Pan European#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Gvd#Healthcare#Gsk
Benzinga

BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers to be overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base

A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

550K+
Followers
349K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy