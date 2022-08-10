Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Aramco Reports Record Profit, Injecting Saudi Kingdom With Cash
The country's giant oil-producing business Aramco says its net income jumped 90% to $48.4 billion in the three months ending in June. Higher crude oil prices and stronger refining profits are to blame, the company says. High crude prices are infusing Saudi Arabia with billions of dollars in cash. This...
biztoc.com
Wall Street's top analysts say these are their top picks right now
Nvidia is one of the top players in the semiconductor market. It specializes in designing graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets. The company also produces system-on-chip units for mobile computing and automobile industries. The stock is up more than 20% this year, according to TipRanks. N Nvidia...
biztoc.com
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage. US offshore oil drillers Shell, Chevron and Equinor halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day on Thursday, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix.
Australia wasn't always supportive of India becoming independent. But 75 years on, relations have thawed
On this day 75 years ago, after a long battle for self-government, Great Britain finally withdrew from the subcontinent – allowing independence for India and Pakistan. Once described as the “jewel in the crown”, the British withdrawal from the Indian empire was a reflection of the strength of the freedom movement, led by Mohandas Gandhi and others, as well as Great Britain’s plummeted standing as a power after the second world war. As two countries part of the British empire, India and Australia had at least that in common. So what did India’s independence mean for its relationship with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Sell now in the green and DCA into the market?
Sell now in the green and DCA into the market? Hi All, I've been thinking during this lil rally we're having, a large part of my portfolio is in green. Especially my snp500 etf shares. I was considering from a value perspective, of harvesting the gains and then DCAing into VOO and VTI during the coming months of an expected recession. I know this strategy is speculative, but does anyone see any additional flaws to my strategy?
biztoc.com
A look at Sam Bankman-Fried's US lobbying, seeking to make CFTC, not SEC, oversee crypto markets and change how commodity futures markets operate in the US
A young crypto billionaire’s political agenda goes well beyond pandemic preparedness. In May, an eccentric 30-year-old cryptocurrency billionaire named Sam Bankman-Fried made a startling proclamation. In a podcast interview, Bankman-Fried said he would spend as much as $1 billion of his estimated $12.8-billion fortune on American politics by the 2024 election, joining the ranks of megadonors such as George Soros and the Koch brothers.
biztoc.com
6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy
Wind turbines now produce more power in the U.S. than the entire country used in 1950. Electric vehicles account for 5% of new-car sales, a tipping point that in other countries has led to 25% adoption within four years. Sources of energy like solar panels that seemed like anachronistic tree-hugger technology less than a decade ago.
biztoc.com
Cantor executive, former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Anshu Jain died after a battle with duodenal cancer. Jain was Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen and was the first ever non-European to lead the German bank. Cantor Fitzgerald president and former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank was 59. Jain served as president of New York-based financial services company Cantor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Elon Musk sells another 7.92 million shares of Tesla stock
The S&P 500 traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. The U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7%. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
biztoc.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax
The U.S. Senate agreed to a 1% tax on share buybacks as a way to partly finance President Joe Biden's climate and health-care bill. Opinion on the benefits and disadvantages of buybacks is sharply split. The House is expected to vote on the bill this week. Cuban says buybacks "are...
biztoc.com
Bitcoin Is Here To Stay
The world’s largest Investment manager BlackRock announced yesterday that they are launched a private trust offering US-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin. BlackRock said, "despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets"
biztoc.com
Oil Prices Fall As Demand Concerns Persist
Crude prices fell on Friday morning, erasing some gains as traders remain cautious to go long on crude again. This week has been quite tumultuous in the oil markets, starting off with a pervasive feeling of demand gloom yet recording a weekly gain. One of the most interesting developments has been the increasingly diverging worldview of OPEC and the IEA.
biztoc.com
Mr."Big Short" Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy
The main financial indices closed on Friday August 12 for a fourth consecutive week in the green. The S&P 500, the benchmark index, rose 134.96 points, or 3.3% for the week. Michael Burry chose as "Cassandra B.C" as a handle in the microblogging website Twitter. This suggests that it does not bother him to be often against the general trend.
biztoc.com
Live Off Dividends With 2 Big Income Picks
Summary There will be bull and bear markets; your retirement needs to thrive past economic challenges. REITs have a proven history of outpacing the market and are structurally designed to pay big dividends. Two picks with up to 9.2% yields to enable you to live-off dividends through market volatility. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
biztoc.com
Retirement: How To Save A Million And Live Off Dividends
Summary If you're in your 40s or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow the capital for a couple in their mid-40s and plans to retire at 62. We present multiple simulations to show how anyone could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime. Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio to grow the capital safely at a 10% rate or more while at the same time preserving the capital to a large extent. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Income DIY Portfolios. Learn More »
biztoc.com
Boom Time Over": Rolex Prices Crash In China
China's second-hand luxury goods market crashed in the last two months amid economic turmoil that has curbed discretionary spending among wealthy folks. Financial Times said prices for some of the most popular brands of luxury watches and designer handbags (such as Rolex watches and Hermès bags) on secondary markets have plunged between 20% to 50% since Shanghai imposed strict Covid lockdowns earlier this year.
biztoc.com
Mortgage rates spike as home prices hit new record
Mortgage rates resumed their upward climb along with home prices. Rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 5.22% from 4.99%, according to Freddie Mac's weekly data. The consequence is that house prices likely will continue to rise, but at a slower pace for the rest of the summer. The...
Comments / 0