TODAY.com
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
biztoc.com
Mr."Big Short" Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy
The main financial indices closed on Friday August 12 for a fourth consecutive week in the green. The S&P 500, the benchmark index, rose 134.96 points, or 3.3% for the week. Michael Burry chose as "Cassandra B.C" as a handle in the microblogging website Twitter. This suggests that it does not bother him to be often against the general trend.
We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement
An important update is coming soon. But for now, seniors will have to sit tight.
biztoc.com
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists. For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors, who pay a significantly lower rate on their earnings than ordinary workers. Sinema forced a series of changes...
biztoc.com
Stock Market Recovery Faces a New Hurdle as Record Buybacks Slow
JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Best Buy Co Inc. all paused buyback plans when reporting second-quarter results. They’re among the 10 that have halted programs this year for reasons unrelated to M&A. The moves may be an early sign of a pullback from an era of record stock buybacks.
biztoc.com
We partied for June’s jubilee, but a winter recession won’t be an easy ride
Data on jobs, prices and sales this week will add to the gloom, but might an inflation-led return to work take the edge off?. Rewind to this time last year and the UK economy was accelerating out of the biggest slump in 300 years. The year-on-year growth rate was 8.7% and there was a sense that the worst of the pandemic was over.
biztoc.com
Bank of England under fire over £23m bonus payouts
Anger as thousands of Bank staff enjoy ‘performance awards’ after governor urged other British workers not to demand big rises. The Bank of England, which has been criticised for underestimating the threat of rising inflation, last year paid out bonuses to its staff amounting to more than £23m, the Observer can reveal.
biztoc.com
A look at Sam Bankman-Fried's US lobbying, seeking to make CFTC, not SEC, oversee crypto markets and change how commodity futures markets operate in the US
A young crypto billionaire’s political agenda goes well beyond pandemic preparedness. In May, an eccentric 30-year-old cryptocurrency billionaire named Sam Bankman-Fried made a startling proclamation. In a podcast interview, Bankman-Fried said he would spend as much as $1 billion of his estimated $12.8-billion fortune on American politics by the 2024 election, joining the ranks of megadonors such as George Soros and the Koch brothers.
biztoc.com
Here’s What Could Trigger Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge to All-Time Highs, According to Crypto Veteran Bobby..
Bobby Lee says he remains bullish on Bitcoin and the wider crypto market despite the recent downturn. Lee says that if the predictions for a severe crypto winter fail to materialize, Bitcoin and Ethereum will easily go back to their all-time highs recorded in November of 2021. The crypto veteran says that the upgrade that will see Ethereum transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS) will serve as the catalyst.
biztoc.com
The Observer view on the woeful state of the UK’s water industry
The response to the drought shows how underinvestment has left us without the infrastructure to cope with climate crisis. If the UK is to survive the worst impacts of climate change, it will need robust infrastructure to protect its citizens from the meteorological threats that lie ahead. By every scientific estimate, our hothouse future is going to be one of increasingly unpleasant extremes: more intense heatwaves, rising summer temperatures, more violent storms, rising sea levels – and, of course, worsening droughts. These impacts are baked into the future, scientists have repeatedly warned us. Thanks to the huge amounts of greenhouse gases we have already pumped into the atmosphere, we have no way of avoiding these changes. We can only try to cope with them.
biztoc.com
Food banks try to keep up as inflation increases demand
Rising inflation and fuel costs in the United States have resulted in more Americans finding themselves in need of help from their local food bank and leaders in the industry tell Fox News Digital that working families are becoming fixtures in the long lines at food distribution sites. Feeding South...
biztoc.com
Largest Asset Manager In The World Launches Bitcoin Private Trust
BlackRock highlights institutional desire for exposure to digital assets in decision to launch a new bitcoin private trust. The largest investment firm in the world said bitcoin was the oldest, largest, and most liquid digital asset, with 50% of the market cap when stablecoins are excluded.
biztoc.com
Liquidate portfolio to pay off loans or continue to make payments?
When student loans went in to forbearance around peak Covid times (March 2020) I stopped paying my loans completely. I reserved those payments for savings in case of unexpected unemployment or other emergency. After a while I realized it was unlikely I was going to lose my job and I just had this cash sitting on the sidelines. So I invested it. There have been some gains and some losses along the way.
biztoc.com
BlueBenx fires employees, halts funds withdrawal citing $32M hack
BlueBenx, a Brazilian crypto lending platform, reportedly blocked all of its 22,000 users from withdrawing their funds following an alleged hack that drained $32 million . While no details about the hack were made available, the company allegedly laid off most of its employees. BlueBenx joins the growing list of...
biztoc.com
5m in savings under 20 years old
5m in savings under 20 years old - what should I do? Made pretty much all of it the last 3 years from crypto. About to go to college so I’m trying to divide it between that and long term investments. I've gotten advice from my bank and older relatives but I'd figure I ask people on here to make sure I don't miss anything and regret it in the future.
biztoc.com
Top 8 Stablecoins to Consider in 2022
Stablecoins are rescuing many investors from the almost inevitable volatility of the crypto market. Every day, investors get a stake in stablecoins, as they offer greater protection against crypto volatility. These coins are designed to maintain a fixed value while pegged to a less volatile asset, like fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar, euro, or British Pound.
biztoc.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax
The U.S. Senate agreed to a 1% tax on share buybacks as a way to partly finance President Joe Biden's climate and health-care bill. Opinion on the benefits and disadvantages of buybacks is sharply split. The House is expected to vote on the bill this week. Cuban says buybacks "are...
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
biztoc.com
Good news for retirees and retirement savers
July’s inflation came in below the forecast, and feared, level. Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments went up. So-called TIPS bonds, Treasury bonds protected against inflation, fell slightly in price this week. And as a result the interest rates available for new buyers go up.
