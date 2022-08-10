Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Has inflation peaked? Maybe, but it could be 'painfully slow' to fall
The consumer price index climbed 8.5% in July from the previous year, a bigger drop from the 9.1% recorded in June. The cooler-than-expected July inflation data fueled hopes that consumer prices peaked earlier this summer after a year of relentless increases. When excluding more volatile measurements of food and gasoline,...
biztoc.com
Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits
Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
biztoc.com
Massive disruptions to the supply chain predicted by experts
Just as retailers are starting to gear up for the holiday season, there are warnings of a possible nationwide shipping log jam. A shortage of rail workers is causing cargo to pile up once again in America's ports. Carter Evans reports from the port of Los Angeles, a key link in the U.S. supply chain.
biztoc.com
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow?
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow? I’d like to hear what all the investors out there would do with this small amount. My mind goes to stocks but with how the market is right now, maybe that’s not best option? Long term plan would be to have it grow into an amount enough for a down payment on a property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Aramco Reports Record Profit, Injecting Saudi Kingdom With Cash
The country's giant oil-producing business Aramco says its net income jumped 90% to $48.4 billion in the three months ending in June. Higher crude oil prices and stronger refining profits are to blame, the company says. High crude prices are infusing Saudi Arabia with billions of dollars in cash. This...
biztoc.com
Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame
Inflation occurs when the average price of virtuallyeverythingconsumers buy goes up. Food, houses, cars, clothes, toys, etc. To afford those necessities, wages have to rise, too. It's not always a bad thing. It can be a good thing. In the past 40 years or so, we've been living in an...
biztoc.com
Mr."Big Short" Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy
The main financial indices closed on Friday August 12 for a fourth consecutive week in the green. The S&P 500, the benchmark index, rose 134.96 points, or 3.3% for the week. Michael Burry chose as "Cassandra B.C" as a handle in the microblogging website Twitter. This suggests that it does not bother him to be often against the general trend.
biztoc.com
Good news for retirees and retirement savers
July’s inflation came in below the forecast, and feared, level. Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments went up. So-called TIPS bonds, Treasury bonds protected against inflation, fell slightly in price this week. And as a result the interest rates available for new buyers go up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Oil Prices Fall As Demand Concerns Persist
Crude prices fell on Friday morning, erasing some gains as traders remain cautious to go long on crude again. This week has been quite tumultuous in the oil markets, starting off with a pervasive feeling of demand gloom yet recording a weekly gain. One of the most interesting developments has been the increasingly diverging worldview of OPEC and the IEA.
biztoc.com
Bitcoin Is Here To Stay
The world’s largest Investment manager BlackRock announced yesterday that they are launched a private trust offering US-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin. BlackRock said, "despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets"
biztoc.com
Rivian losses surge to $1.7 billion as production ramps up
Rivian lost $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The company is working to ramp up its vehicle production amid the on-going supply chain crunch. Rivian is one of the world's largest carmakers, with a fleet of more than 100,000 vehicles. The automaker's losses more than doubled from the...
biztoc.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax
The U.S. Senate agreed to a 1% tax on share buybacks as a way to partly finance President Joe Biden's climate and health-care bill. Opinion on the benefits and disadvantages of buybacks is sharply split. The House is expected to vote on the bill this week. Cuban says buybacks "are...
biztoc.com
Retirement: How To Save A Million And Live Off Dividends
Summary If you're in your 40s or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow the capital for a couple in their mid-40s and plans to retire at 62. We present multiple simulations to show how anyone could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime. Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio to grow the capital safely at a 10% rate or more while at the same time preserving the capital to a large extent. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Income DIY Portfolios. Learn More »
biztoc.com
Live Off Dividends With 2 Big Income Picks
Summary There will be bull and bear markets; your retirement needs to thrive past economic challenges. REITs have a proven history of outpacing the market and are structurally designed to pay big dividends. Two picks with up to 9.2% yields to enable you to live-off dividends through market volatility. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
biztoc.com
Elon Musk sells another 7.92 million shares of Tesla stock
The S&P 500 traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. The U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7%. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
biztoc.com
Mortgage rates spike as home prices hit new record
Mortgage rates resumed their upward climb along with home prices. Rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 5.22% from 4.99%, according to Freddie Mac's weekly data. The consequence is that house prices likely will continue to rise, but at a slower pace for the rest of the summer. The...
biztoc.com
Boom Time Over": Rolex Prices Crash In China
China's second-hand luxury goods market crashed in the last two months amid economic turmoil that has curbed discretionary spending among wealthy folks. Financial Times said prices for some of the most popular brands of luxury watches and designer handbags (such as Rolex watches and Hermès bags) on secondary markets have plunged between 20% to 50% since Shanghai imposed strict Covid lockdowns earlier this year.
Comments / 0