Like any dam, it could fail. That’s why Grant PUD is hiring a firm to ensure that Wanapum Dam doesn’t
EPHRATA - Grant County Public Utility District commissioners are mulling over a proposed contract that would ensure the safety and stability of Wanapum Dam near Mattawa. A 10-year, $15 million contract with engineering firm Gannett Fleming was presented this week; it would allow the contractor to analyze and design any repairs needed to address potential embankment erosion at Wanapum Dam. In 2021, internal erosion was identified as a potential cause for failure by independent consultants.
City of East Wenatchee Accepts Plan for Second Round of American Rescue Plan Funds
The City of East Wenatchee is looking into how to distribute the second round of their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. On March 11, 2021, the U.S. Department of Treasury distributed funds to address the economic impact COVID-19 has had on multiple communities. East Wenatchee is an Entitlement Community,...
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
Cashmere councilmember pleads guilty to harassment of former spouse
EAST WENATCHEE — A Cashmere city councilmember pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of harassment against his former wife, avoiding a more serious count of felony stalking. Chiropractor Derrick W. Pratt, 51, has been on the Cashmere City Council since 2016. Three years ago he was arrested by East Wenatchee police for allegedly placing a GPS tracking device on his then-wife’s vehicle, and following her to another person’s house while armed with a handgun.
Portion Of Potholes Reservoir Access To Close For Improvements
SPOKANE, Wash.- The Glen Williams Access Area on the Potholes Reservoir in Grant County will be closed for construction from August, 15th, to December, 12th. The boat ramp is in poor condition and improvements are necessary to keep it safe and usable for the public. The planned maintenance includes installing...
12 Home Residential Project Approved for Chelan Falls
A plan for 12 single-family homes along the Columbia River in Chelan Falls is moving forward after receiving approval from the Chelan County Hearing Examiner. A developer from Seattle, Bob Moorman, submitted the proposal under the name Chelan Falls Properties to build the development called "Crescent Shore." The property does...
Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing person
WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives found a body believed to be of Audel Espinoza-Duenas, a 45-year-old Grant County man who was reported missing a week ago. Detectives found the body at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Warden Outfall public fishing access area along State Route 262, about six miles northwest of Warden.
Thirteen wildfires burning in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest due to lightning
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Multiple fires are burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, all of which were caused by lightning. Five fires are burning on the Wenatchee River Ranger District, six on the Cle Elum Ranger District, one on the Chelan Ranger District and one on the Entiat Ranger District. Most of the fires are small, ranging from 1/10 of an...
Two fires near Lake Wenatchee reportedly started by lightning strikes
Lightning strikes high on mountainsides in the Lake Wenatchee area apparently ignited at least two wildfires that were spotted early this morning. The first fire was reported at 5:53 a.m. on Irving Peak and shortly after the fire had grown to more than an acre in size. At 6:17 a...
Leaping back into the Wild
OTHELLO, WA - Hundreds of Northern Leopard Frogs will leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County this month. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife collected hundreds of frog eggs earlier in spring. After months of growing at the Oregon zoo and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, the frogs are almost ready for release!
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
Local roller skate rink owner turn to community for help over hot weather-related issues
After reviving Soap Lake's longtime roller-skating rink last fall, the arena's new owners say some unforeseen challenges associated with the building are prompting a call for help. Hollywood Roll is owned by Chuck and Raquel Walsh. "Unfortunately, due to the extreme heat in Eastern Washington, we’ve had issues with the...
Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash
DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
Leavenworth-based lumber and hardware store to open in Ephrata
EPHRATA - The demand for do-it-yourself construction supplies and building materials for contractors is apparently present in Ephrata. It's why after decades of doing business in the Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cle Elum areas that Marson and Marson Lumber is opening a fourth location in the town of 8,000. Ephrata's newest...
Grant County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office Deputies have identified the man that was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Moses Lake on July 30th. Deputies said around 6:30 a.m., a 2003 chevy cavalier was traveling west on S. Frontage Rd E. The vehicle failed to negotiate...
UPDATE: Cow Canyon and Vantage Fires
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Fire crews have made significant progress this week in fighting the Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway fires. Here are the latest updates, as of August, 10, 2022. COW CANYON FIRE:. Fire burning 11 miles north of Naches through the Manastash border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties. So far...
Cortes brothers go all-in on business move to George
July 21 was a big day for a small business. It was the day brothers Orlando Cortes, 33, and George Cortes, 30, finished moving their Bros Auto Clinic out of the shop in Quincy where they had worked hard for more than nine years. Not skipping a beat, the two...
Mobile home outside Soap Lake destroyed in fire
A mobile home is Lakeview outside Soap Lake was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon. Grant County Fire District 7 said the fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. and firefighters arrived to find the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed with large plumes of black smoke pouring out the windows and doors.
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
