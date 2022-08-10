WENATCHEE, Wash. — Multiple fires are burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, all of which were caused by lightning. Five fires are burning on the Wenatchee River Ranger District, six on the Cle Elum Ranger District, one on the Chelan Ranger District and one on the Entiat Ranger District. Most of the fires are small, ranging from 1/10 of an...

