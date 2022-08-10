Read full article on original website
Thursday, August 11th, 2021
Welcome to the trading post, your show that you make happen for everything that you have to buy sell or give away. The Trading post runs weekdays 11:15 to 11:45. Call Mike Reuter to him and all of our listeners know what you have or are looking for at our numbers 701-774-0306 or 7800-238-0306.
“We Need YOU!” Schlossin Stumps for FMSC Williston MobilePack Event
Williston, ND (KEYZ) Despite the cold hard fact that in excess of 8,000 children die every day from starvation around the world, one man continues to bring his sunny disposition and his bountiful love of God to promoting Feed My Starving Children MobilePack Events. Public Relations Captain for the Williston MobilePack Event Randy Schlossin is once again making the rounds stumping for volunteers and financial donations for the 2022 event coming up in October.
Boy injured in Williston shooting passes away
The Williston Police Department has received an unfortunate update on the status of a young boy rushed to the hospital after an incident involving a firearm. According to the department, at approximately 6:14 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The male […]
National Guard fly over Babe Ruth World Series
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The states National Guard gave one of our reporters a free roundtrip ride. The North Dakota National Guard conducted a flyover for the Babe Ruth World Series in Williston, but you cant just hop on a plane and fly. A lot of planning goes into...
New imaging system comes to CHI Saint Alexius Health
When combined together the machine captures high-tech images that can identify the early stages of cancer.
The Latest Leadership Williston Project to Launch: North Grand Theater Gets 1950s-Themed Mural
Williston, ND (KEYZ) On a gorgeous but steamy Thursday afternoon recently this news gal got the rare chance to break away from the office to cover something more lighthearted than crime and politics. Getting out is a rarity, so I seized the opportunity to hang with a cool bunch of women working collaboratively to turn the otherwise nondescript north wall of Williston's North Grand Theater into a 1950's-inspired mural with magical, lifelike iconic movie treats calling you to the picture show.
Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Ward County
Ward County, ND (KEYZ) A Plentywood, Montana man was killed Sunday, August 7, 2022 after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot in Ward County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 36-year-old Ryne Darvis was walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Yvonne Wollemann from Watford City.
Williston Basin School District rolls out red carpet to welcome new teachers
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The start of school is less than two weeks away for the Williston Basin School District. On Thursday, they welcomed their new teachers in what they hope will become a new tradition. Nearly 50 teachers were greeted by cheers and applause Thursday morning as the district...
Williams County officials discuss second amendment sanctuary proclamation
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County officials and a group looking to make the county a second amendment sanctuary met Wednesday to discuss passage of a resolution. The Sons of Liberty is pushing commissioners to sign a proclamation that would consider any federal acts, laws, and executive orders that infringe on gun rights illegal in Williams County. The resolution also includes allowing the sheriff to arrest federal agents that violate state law. Commissioner Barry Ramberg, a member of the Sons, said the resolution is similar to what has passed in other counties.
