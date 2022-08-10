Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
The best restaurants in the Arts District
Downtown's trendiest neighborhood might be chock full of upscale dinner spots, but there are plenty of other daytime and less pricey options as well. Always full of buzzy, new and often expensive eateries, the Arts District circa 2022 might be the landing spot of choice for out-of-town chefs and restaurant groups, but this industrial-adjacent Downtown neighborhood still has plenty in the way of more everyday eats like tacos and burgers geared towards locals and budget-conscious visitors. Most weekend evenings, the entire area experiences generally heavy traffic—and the parking struggle intensifies—but some of the best dining around makes the hassle of going out here worth it for residents and tourists alike. To cut back on chaos, head to the Arts District on weekday evenings, when this restaurant- and bar-heavy neighborhood typically feels more relaxed.
Time Out Global
Where to celebrate National Prosecco Day in Boston
Pop some bubbly in honor of National Prosecco Day on Saturday August 13 in Boston! Known for its sweet taste and light aroma, we are all familiar with this tasty drink, but did you know that it is named after the Italian village of Prosecco, which was itself named after the Prosecco grape?
Time Out Global
Celebrate Tgif’s first anniversary with local musicians
As a unique fusion of part culture hub and part cafe, Tgif celebrates the first anniversary of its opening by inviting you to jam out as local bands perform at their music party. Unlike previous events held at the cafe, this one takes place at a secret location, which will only be revealed after purchasing your ticket. The music show will feature artists like Yuki Lovey, singer-songwriter who specialises in dreamy pop tracks; Whizz, an all-female band that will soothe you with their indie pop sound; and Meovv, a local band with songs that range from soul, rock, and city pop. The event will take place on August 26, with tickets priced at $380 per head. Purchase your tickets to the secret music party here.
Time Out Global
12 best restaurants near Shibuya Scramble Crossing
From ramen and sushi to tonkatsu and burgers, these top restaurants are within a 15-minute walk from Shibuya Crossing. With everything you could ever want and more, it’s no wonder Shibuya is one of Tokyo’s busiest neighbourhoods. From trendy fashion boutiques and shopping malls to restaurants, cafés and bars, there’s something for everyone here in one of the city’s most visited tourist destinations. However, many of us often end up at the world-famous Shibuya Crossing with no particular place in mind when it comes to eating out.
Time Out Global
The corgi parade is coming back to Montreal: essential guide to parade, dates and times
A procession of prized pooches is coming to downtown Montreal in just a few weeks. Whether you’re a corgi owner, or a dog lover, everyone is welcome!. Based on the success of last year’s corgi parade as part of Shoni Market—a four-day food-focused, can’t-miss event in Shaughnessy Village from September 8-11 in collaboration with Les Survenants and the Yatai Mtl team—a second annual parade of corgis will march through downtown Montreal.
Time Out Global
Tai Ping Shan: Ultimate Guide
Explore this cool historical street in Sheung Wan dotted with old and new eateries, trendy cafes, and independent shops. Located in one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong, Tai Ping Shan is one of the earliest Chinese settlements in the city that was unfortunately hit by bubonic plague in the late 19th century. While some of the historical landmarks and temples still remain in the area, the street grew into a laid-back, alternative culture haven fueled by caffeine, art, and a small community of independent shop owners. During the past years, we’ve seen most of its neighbourhood art galleries and boutiques leave the spot for other locations in the city, but those spaces are now filled up by shiny new storefronts that bring new energy to the street. It’s the perfect place to wander during the weekend, stroll around temples, sip a hot cuppa, and browse quirky shops that reflect the street’s unique character.
