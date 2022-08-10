Explore this cool historical street in Sheung Wan dotted with old and new eateries, trendy cafes, and independent shops. Located in one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong, Tai Ping Shan is one of the earliest Chinese settlements in the city that was unfortunately hit by bubonic plague in the late 19th century. While some of the historical landmarks and temples still remain in the area, the street grew into a laid-back, alternative culture haven fueled by caffeine, art, and a small community of independent shop owners. During the past years, we’ve seen most of its neighbourhood art galleries and boutiques leave the spot for other locations in the city, but those spaces are now filled up by shiny new storefronts that bring new energy to the street. It’s the perfect place to wander during the weekend, stroll around temples, sip a hot cuppa, and browse quirky shops that reflect the street’s unique character.

