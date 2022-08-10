ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history and suggesting that the facility could be renovated instead of demolished. New Christian school opens in Marshall. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Heart Dream Christian Academy held its first day of...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Bossier Parish, LA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Health
KTAL

SPD: Car burglars target hospitals, nursing homes daycares

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking to identify those responsible for targeting hospitals, nursing homes, and daycares in a string of vehicle burglaries. Police say they believe the same group of individuals are responsible for the vehicle break-ins, which are happening all over the city. Unlike the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City worker who was shot is glad to be alive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man

Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Voters face school bond proposal in Texarkana

This grant will provide federal funding to rehabilitate the Texas Street Business Corridor from the Highway 1 South Bypass to Washington Street. The incident occurred on Barksdale Air Force Base. Gas leak causes traffic delay. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Fair Grounds Field...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KTAL

Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Governor Edwards announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy