KTAL
City of Shreveport employee shot near Bilberry Park says keeping the community safe is everyone’s job
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport city employee who was shot while trying to deescalate a conflict shared his thoughts on juvenile crime and why everyone in the community is responsible for ending it. Ernest “Elaw” Williams is an employee of Shreveport Parks and Recreation, and he was shot...
KSLA
Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints
New Christian school opens in Marshall. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Heart Dream Christian Academy held its first day of...
KSLA
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
KTBS
Vehicle burglary suspects target nursing homes, hospitals, and daycares in Shreveport
KSLA
Texarkana Stuff the Bus campaign wrapping up
Jeff Roberts, Caddo School District's transportation director, discusses parents concerns, bus driver shortage and supply chain issues.
Clinton Young, former death row inmate, arrested while in Mississippi 'for same offense'
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Former death row inmate Clinton Young has been arrested again, according to the Clinton Young Foundation. According to the foundation's website, prosecutors obtained a second indictment in Harrison County, Texas. Young was arrested in Mississippi while working a "court approved job." The foundation released the...
KSLA
SPD looking for suspects who targeted vehicles at daycares, nursing homes, and hospitals
KTAL
SPD: Car burglars target hospitals, nursing homes daycares
KTAL
Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
KTBS
Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run
KSLA
City worker who was shot is glad to be alive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
KSLA
Voters face school bond proposal in Texarkana
This grant will provide federal funding to rehabilitate the Texas Street Business Corridor from the Highway 1 South Bypass to Washington Street. The incident occurred on Barksdale Air Force Base.
KSLA
Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KSLA
Texarkana ISD officials hope to put bond on the ballot for school district improvements
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A five-year plan has been developed for the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in Texas. However, the success of this plan could cost residents more on their tax bill. The drive by the old Pine Street school in Texarkana, Texas is not a pretty sight. For...
KSLA
HCSO searching for suspects that broke into old Carver Elementary School
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into the old Carver Elementary school and stole multiple items. The HCSO has put out a request for the public’s help in locating suspects that allegedly broke into...
KTAL
Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
Governor Edwards announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
