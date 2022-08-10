ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Millers win Lapel Invitational

The Noblesville Millers’ 1st Team traveled to Edgewood Golf Course in Anderson on Saturday and won the Lapel Invitational with a score of 288. Jordan Adam and Caroline Whallon shared Medalist honors with a 2-under 69. Also contributed to the Millers were Josie Kelley with 73, Karis Shields with...
Millers finish 6th at Western Invitational

The Noblesville Millers’ Varsity Varsity 2nd Team finished in 6th place at the Western Invitational at Chippendale Golf Course in Kokomo. The Millers were led by Emma Leming’s 86. Leming was followed by Olivia Fowler with 88, Peyton Kauzlick with 92, Kendall Cooper with 94, and Presley White with 97.
Millers open season with 4 – 0 victory over Cathedral

The Millers wasted little time posting their first goal of the 2022-23 Girls Soccer season, denting the board in the 2nd minute of Saturday’s season opening 4 – 0 victory over the Cathedral Fighting Irish at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The goal was scored by junior...
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Guerin Catholic 3 – 1

The Millers started off their season last night at Guerin Catholic for a scrimmage between the two sides. Guerin started off the game strong with a couple early chances. However, that didn’t deter the defending state champions. The black and gold went on to score two goals in the first periods of the match. Defender Owen Mejia towered over the Guerin back line to score off of a corner kick.
