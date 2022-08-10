The Millers started off their season last night at Guerin Catholic for a scrimmage between the two sides. Guerin started off the game strong with a couple early chances. However, that didn’t deter the defending state champions. The black and gold went on to score two goals in the first periods of the match. Defender Owen Mejia towered over the Guerin back line to score off of a corner kick.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO