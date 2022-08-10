The Noblesville Millers’ Varsity Varsity 2nd Team finished in 6th place at the Western Invitational at Chippendale Golf Course in Kokomo. The Millers were led by Emma Leming’s 86. Leming was followed by Olivia Fowler with 88, Peyton Kauzlick with 92, Kendall Cooper with 94, and Presley White with 97.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO