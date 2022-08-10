Read full article on original website
US Marshals Service: Man who escaped custody at Milwaukee airport in 2021 arrested in Ohio
The chase ended when Johnson crashed. Officers found a gun inside the vehicle after the crash that had been reported stolen out of North Carolina, the release said. Johnson, who was wanted on a number of charges, including escape, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and a sex offender registration violation, was being transported to the Rock County Jail in Janesville in November 2021 when he escaped.
Camp helps kids with burn injuries heal
EAST TROY, Wis. — A summer camp helping kids with severe burn injuries heal in more ways than one is underway in southern Wisconsin. Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
