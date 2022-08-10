ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 of the top 5 picks in this year’s MLB draft were Black — the result of minority development and other grassroots programs [Chicago Tribune]

By Shakeia Taylor, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Bassitt, Mets blank Phils again for 17th win in 20 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt hurled five scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor set the franchise record for RBIs by a shortstop and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 Sunday for their 17th win in 20 games. Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach homered and Mark Canha had two hits for New York, which moved 35 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 1988 season. The Mets posted their second straight shutout and kept 5 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta atop the NL East. The Mets and Braves open a four-game series in Atlanta beginning Monday. The Phillies have dropped three of four after winning seven straight.
Bieber wins 4th straight, Guardians beat Blue Jays 7-2

TORONTO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career, Amed Rosario homered and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Sunday. “That was a lot of fun today,” Bieber said. “I thought we brought the right energy from the start.” Rosario went 3 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Owen Miller had two doubles and Austin Hedges drove in a pair as the AL Central leaders won for the seventh time in eight games. Cleveland’s season-high, six-game winning streak was snapped in Saturday’s 2-1 loss. Bieber (8-6) allowed two runs and eight hits, equaling a four-game winning streak from June 17 to July 3, 2018. He walked none and struck out six.
