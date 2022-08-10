Read full article on original website
Officials: Loud ‘boom’ heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard it. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or Utah’s military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail/flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.
Humidity returns to the weekend forecast
Dew points were nice and low first thing this morning, dipping the 30s, but they will steadily increase through the day. Monsoonal moisture will start spreading across the region late morning into the afternoon. There is a small chance of thunderstorms late today, and a better chance tomorrow. A Heat...
Road closures due to flooding
CA-177 past Desert Center is closed due to flooding caused by down pour as monsoonal storms hit the Coachella Valley early Saturday morning. As of right now there is no update on when the road will re-open. CHP is advising those traveling to avoid if possible. Stay with News Channel...
Thursday: Increasing moisture into the end of the workweek
You can catch a glimpse of the year's last supermoon between tonight's clouds. August's full moon is dubbed the 'sturgeon moon'. It reaches its peak at 6:36 p.m., but the moon rise for the Palm Springs area isn't until 7:56 p.m. Able to snap a photo? Please send it to share@kesq.com!
Drier and hotter today, humidity returns tomorrow
A Heat Advisory will be in effect today through Saturday evening for the Inland Empire as temps climbs with the easing of humid conditions. The dew points here on the Valley floor will hover near 55, drier that the early part of the week, but not for long. Increases in...
