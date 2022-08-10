ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Squirrel hunting season in Georgia begins Monday

ATLANTA — Squirrel hunting season is right around the corner. The season begins on Monday and lasts through February 28, 2023, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. During the season, squirrel hunters can pursue both gray and fox squirrels. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per...
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia

ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Phys.org

Prehistoric fish may be poised for a comeback

Researchers studying lake sturgeon in Northwest Georgia's Coosa River have found evidence that the fish may be reproducing for the first time since they were wiped out in the 1970s. The discovery was made earlier this year, as a team of researchers prepared for a project of tagging and tracking...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Fishing#Automobile#The U S Army#Wjcl Tv
TheDailyBeast

Six Georgia Police Officers on Leave Over Vile Ring Camera Footage

Six Georgia police officers have been put on leave after a homeowner’s security camera recorded one of them saying the n-word during a visit to the homeowner’s residence. The video, which went viral, shows the officers standing on the porch inquiring about the homeowner’s son and then calling him the n-word. The officer is then seen throwing the homeowner’s front door camera into bushes next to the porch. “It’s Miss Madden’s understanding that the police were there looking for her son. When she learned of that, she turned him in to the police department, well, the sheriff’s office,” the homeowner’s lawyer said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident and officers Donald Bramblett, Dylan Harmon, Zachary Heyboer, Sgt. William Osteen and Detective Elizabeth Wegienka remain on leave.Read it at WSB-TV
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
WMAZ

The 13WMAZ morning crew is growing by two!

MACON, Ga. — The morning crew is growing by two!. "My husband and I are expecting twins in January," morning anchor Katelyn Heck announced. She says they just found out Sunday they will have identical twin boys!. "I am 16 weeks right now and we can’t wait to meet...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy