Squirrel hunting season in Georgia begins Monday
ATLANTA — Squirrel hunting season is right around the corner. The season begins on Monday and lasts through February 28, 2023, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. During the season, squirrel hunters can pursue both gray and fox squirrels. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per...
Gun deaths in Georgia surged 31% as gun sales increased 59%
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia
ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
Army identifies 2 soldiers killed by falling tree in Georgia
The Army identified two soldiers killed during training in the north Georgia mountains as a special forces medical sergeant and a recent West Point graduate.
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
This Was The Deadliest Natural Disaster In Georgia History
It caused over 30,000 people to loose their homes entirely.
Phys.org
Prehistoric fish may be poised for a comeback
Researchers studying lake sturgeon in Northwest Georgia's Coosa River have found evidence that the fish may be reproducing for the first time since they were wiped out in the 1970s. The discovery was made earlier this year, as a team of researchers prepared for a project of tagging and tracking...
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
Six Georgia Police Officers on Leave Over Vile Ring Camera Footage
Six Georgia police officers have been put on leave after a homeowner’s security camera recorded one of them saying the n-word during a visit to the homeowner’s residence. The video, which went viral, shows the officers standing on the porch inquiring about the homeowner’s son and then calling him the n-word. The officer is then seen throwing the homeowner’s front door camera into bushes next to the porch. “It’s Miss Madden’s understanding that the police were there looking for her son. When she learned of that, she turned him in to the police department, well, the sheriff’s office,” the homeowner’s lawyer said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident and officers Donald Bramblett, Dylan Harmon, Zachary Heyboer, Sgt. William Osteen and Detective Elizabeth Wegienka remain on leave.Read it at WSB-TV
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Atlanta Daily World
Herschel Walker Reacts To ‘Music Midtown’ Cancellation Due To Georgia’s Gun Laws
Herschel Walker recently shared his thoughts on the cancellation of “Music Midtown.” Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate, held a press conference following his appearance at the “Black Small Business Roundtable” at RNC Black American Community Center in College Park, Georgia. During the press conference, Walker...
AccessAtlanta
Snag your Georgia National Fair tickets for $10 during two-day sale
Mark your calendar for October! The Georgia National Fair is coming, and they’re having a flash sale on gate admission tickets starting on Aug. 15. That’s right — just $10 each! But you better act fast because prices will go up on Aug. 17. This October 6-16,...
WMAZ
The 13WMAZ morning crew is growing by two!
MACON, Ga. — The morning crew is growing by two!. "My husband and I are expecting twins in January," morning anchor Katelyn Heck announced. She says they just found out Sunday they will have identical twin boys!. "I am 16 weeks right now and we can’t wait to meet...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia man gets 8 months in prison, year of supervised release in Jan. 6 case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens area man will spend eight months in federal prison and then have a year of supervised release under a guilty plea agreement in his Jan. 6 case. Mitch Simon was originally arrested in Gainesville in May 2021. He has pleaded guilty to one...
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
3 handymen swindle 90-year-old Ga. woman out of $118,000 in life savings, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been charged in Floyd County for allegedly stealing money from a 90-year-old Armuchee woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that Robert John Criswell, 39, of Lindale; Kyle Dewayne Dover, 28, of Cedartown; and Hunter Chase...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'An awesome feeling' — Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island marks release of 1,000th rehabilitated sea turtle
A lot of milestones are being celebrated on the coast in Georgia’s Golden Isles this year. Jekyll Island is marking 75 years as a state park and its Georgia Sea Turtle Center is in its 15th year. On the island, another major milestone was reached this summer in the...
