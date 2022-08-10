Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Related
getthecoast.com
‘It’ll be raining fish here soon:’ Waterspout spotted near Destin, Florida
Yesterday’s weather got a bit rough, but it also led to tons of beachgoers (and boaters) getting the chance to see a waterspout near Destin, Florida. The waterspout was reported around 12:45pm Thursday afternoon near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle.
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Leatherback turtle nest hatches on Pensacola Beach for first time in 20 years
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County announced that a leatherback turtle nest hatched on Pensacola Beach for the first time in over 20 years. Approximately 60 leatherback hatchlings made their way to the Gulf during the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 10, the county said in a release. Aided by a full moon, the hatchlings […]
Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
fox29.com
Video: Bear climbs barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A video shows a very sneaky black bear scaling a fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida. Kevin Dalrymple was driving by the base on Wednesday when he saw the big bear climbing the fence and carefully maneuvering over the barbed wire onto the other side before running away.
WKRG
Hitting the jet ski’s and pontoon boats on Destination Gulf Coast!
Destination Gulf Coast travels to Orange Beach to visit the Flora Bama Marina. The Flora Bama is a wildly famous bar and concert venue where people from all over come to visit to have a great time. But they also have an awesome marina that sports several different aquatic vessels that are available to rent. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams went down to the Flora Bama Marina to check out their jet ski’s and their pontoon boats. It was a great time on the water and if you’re looking for something fun to do, come on down to the Flora Bama Marina to have some fun in the sun… and water. Especially the water.
Victims of Northwest Florida contractors have option for financial support
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With several Northwest Florida residents waiting on restitution from Banks Construction and LaCoste Construction, restitution that may never come, there is a fund in Florida that could help them out. In the past week, two contractors in Northwest Florida, Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste, have come under fire for taking […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com. The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” […]
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Aug. 12
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to news@nwfdailynews.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. DownTown Music Hall will host a Bounce House event 10 p.m. Aug. 12 at 212 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach. DJ Chubby, $$$FreeMoney$$$, and Scoot Along will be part of a night of house vibes and grooves that’s sure to keep your feet moving and your heart pumping! You must be 18 to dance and 21 to drink. There's no cover charge.
Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’
UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo increasing admission prices to cover operation costs
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 that some admission prices will increase by $3. The zoo, which is a non-profit, relies on ticket admission to help cover operation costs. Officials made the decision to increase the price to make sure animals were fed and that the zoo’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Destin Log
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
rippreport.com
STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB
The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/13/2022 2:20 P.M. Local officials say both missing teens have been found and are safe. Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John...
Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
WTVCFOX
Community mourns loss of Florida man who fell sick after eating oysters
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
Comments / 1