New Orleans, LA

creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL
fox29.com

Video: Bear climbs barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A video shows a very sneaky black bear scaling a fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida. Kevin Dalrymple was driving by the base on Wednesday when he saw the big bear climbing the fence and carefully maneuvering over the barbed wire onto the other side before running away.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG

Hitting the jet ski’s and pontoon boats on Destination Gulf Coast!

Destination Gulf Coast travels to Orange Beach to visit the Flora Bama Marina. The Flora Bama is a wildly famous bar and concert venue where people from all over come to visit to have a great time. But they also have an awesome marina that sports several different aquatic vessels that are available to rent. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams went down to the Flora Bama Marina to check out their jet ski’s and their pontoon boats. It was a great time on the water and if you’re looking for something fun to do, come on down to the Flora Bama Marina to have some fun in the sun… and water. Especially the water.
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Aug. 12

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to news@nwfdailynews.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. DownTown Music Hall will host a Bounce House event 10 p.m. Aug. 12 at 212 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach. DJ Chubby, $$$FreeMoney$$$, and Scoot Along will be part of a night of house vibes and grooves that’s sure to keep your feet moving and your heart pumping! You must be 18 to dance and 21 to drink. There's no cover charge.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’

UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
rippreport.com

STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB

The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/13/2022 2:20 P.M. Local officials say both missing teens have been found and are safe. Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WTVCFOX

Community mourns loss of Florida man who fell sick after eating oysters

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]

