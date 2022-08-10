Read full article on original website
We still need more rain
Although Bradley County and South Arkansas have received some rainfall over the past few days, the northern third of the County remains in what the National Weather Services considers abnormally dry conditions. Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation has fallen across the upper half of Bradley County. An isolated area near Hermitage recorded close to a quarter of an inch over the last week, but the bulk of rain fell in the extreme southern sections of the County, near Pereogeethe Lake, Eagle Lake, and south of Johnsville.
Catch up on routine vaccinations during National Immunization Awareness Month
LITTLE ROCK — As the new school year kicks off, one of the best ways families can protect themselves from illness is to ensure they’re up to date on vaccinations. This August, Arkansans can participate in National Immunization Awareness Month by contacting their doctors and scheduling routine vaccinations.
Arkansas House of Representatives weekly column
After passing legislation to accelerate tax cuts and provide funding for school safety, the 93rd General Assembly adjourned from a special session on Thursday. In December of 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation outlining the largest tax cut in state history. That legislation lowered the state income tax from what was then 5.9% to 4.9% incrementally over a period of 4 years. The first reduction took effect on January 1, 2022 lowering the income tax to 5.5%.
Sustained financial pressure on hospitals could threaten access to care for Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, AR (August 9, 2022) – A recent financial survey conducted by the Arkansas Hospital Association shows that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create profound financial volatility for the state’s hospitals. On average, hospitals responding to the survey saw a total margin decrease of 3.5 percentage points between the first quarter of 2019, prior to the pandemic, and the first quarter of 2022, leaving a full 52 percent of respondents now in the red. This sustained financial squeeze could result in diminished access to care for Arkansans.
