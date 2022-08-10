Read full article on original website
First State Bank provides pizza to WSD staff ahead of new school year
First State Bank of Warren fed the Warren School District teachers and staff Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 to show appreciation for their hard work ahead of and during the upcoming school year. The First State Bank sponsored event provided pizza to those in attendance. The 2022/2023 School Year has already begun for staff, and students are set to arrive Monday.
School district in Arkansas switches to 4-day week
The Poyen School District has announced that they will be implementing a 4-day school week. Monday will now be considered as part of the 'weekend.'
Four contested local races on the November election ballot
The ballot is set in local Bradley County races for the November 8, 2022 election, with both City of Warren, Warren School Board, and City of Hermitage candidates officially filed as of the deadline, August 10 at noon. The following is the final ballot for those local races(Please note that...
Prepare your livestock for Fair entry
Due to limited space in the barn, all livestock exhibitors must contact the Bradley County Extension Service at 870-226-8410 to reserve space for your livestock exhibitions. Cage and pen allotments will be made on a first come first serve basis. The following health requirements must be shown to the Livestock...
Camden hospital being featured on Dennis Quaid series
CAMDEN — Ouachita County Medical Center’s Chemical Dependency Unit, a leader in substance-abuse treatment for over 35 years, has been chosen to be featured on award-winning educational series “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid”. The program highlights innovations and best new ideas across a variety of spectrums, with this episode shining a light on addiction and the importance of professional treatment of substance abuse disorder. Filming will take place in August with the episode premiering in October of 2022.
El Dorado father speaks out after losing two sons to gun violence
UNION COUNTY, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–A South Arkansas family is grieving the tragic loss of two sons that were shot and killed on account of gun violence. “Me and my family, and my mother, are basically heartbroken. This is the second son we have lost to the streets of el dorado. As of now, I’m helping out with […]
Pine Bluff officer shares story of crash that almost took his life to help save others
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — For nearly ten years, Officer Marvin Cawthone has patrolled the streets of Pine Bluff— but when he's off duty, you can find him at his barbershop. "People know that I'm a police officer, but they know my rule here is that when I'm here, I'm a barber," Cawthone said.
Pine Bluff officer arrested for insurance fraud
A Pine Bluff officer was arrested Monday after police say she was accused of insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
Jean Williams Flores, 1933-2022
Jean Williams Flores passed away on August 9, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was born on January 22, 1933 in Warren, Arkansas to the late John W. Williams and Ruthie Belle Mosely Williams. She worked as an administrative secretary during her younger years, and later enjoyed living in Bayou Gauche in south Louisiana and being able to fish from her back porch. She moved to Baldwyn, Mississippi in 2006 to be closer to family. Her favorite pastimes were watching westerns all day and talking on the phone. She is survived by two sons, Mike Bevill (Michelle) of Baldwyn, MS and Tony Bevill (Marilyn)of Prentiss, MS; a sister, Cheryl Bongiovi (Mike) of Cuero, Texas; a brother, Brooks Williams (Sandra) of Midway, Georgia; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Flores; her oldest son, Ronald Bevill; and a grandson, David Fletcher. Graveside service was Friday, August 12 at 10:00 am in Warren, AR at Moseley Cemetery with Bro. Wayman Mann officiating. Burial was in Moseley Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
Monticello's Daily News
According to Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers, a Monticello man is facing burglary, theft and drug paraphernalia charges after a search warrant was executed at his residence where stolen property from a recent theft was recovered. Paul Jason Fortenberry, age 45, was recently arrested by MPD, after an investigation into...
El Dorado man charged with murder and other felonies
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene. Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. […]
Pine Bluff Sheriff’s Office: 2nd arrest made in murder, arson
Pine Bluff police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a July homicide and arson investigation.
Central Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff to meet in 2023 through 2025
The Central Arkansas Bears and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will square off during the 2023 through 2025 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Central Arkansas was obtained from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff via a state public records request. Central...
