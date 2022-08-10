Jean Williams Flores passed away on August 9, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was born on January 22, 1933 in Warren, Arkansas to the late John W. Williams and Ruthie Belle Mosely Williams. She worked as an administrative secretary during her younger years, and later enjoyed living in Bayou Gauche in south Louisiana and being able to fish from her back porch. She moved to Baldwyn, Mississippi in 2006 to be closer to family. Her favorite pastimes were watching westerns all day and talking on the phone. She is survived by two sons, Mike Bevill (Michelle) of Baldwyn, MS and Tony Bevill (Marilyn)of Prentiss, MS; a sister, Cheryl Bongiovi (Mike) of Cuero, Texas; a brother, Brooks Williams (Sandra) of Midway, Georgia; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Flores; her oldest son, Ronald Bevill; and a grandson, David Fletcher. Graveside service was Friday, August 12 at 10:00 am in Warren, AR at Moseley Cemetery with Bro. Wayman Mann officiating. Burial was in Moseley Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.

TUPELO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO