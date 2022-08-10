Read full article on original website
Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix
Phoenix family speaks about tragic loss after mother of two killed in crash
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway
Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death
LIVE UPDATES: Power outages, rain, thunder, lightning across the Valley
Storms started bubbling around the Valley Friday afternoon and made their way into the Phoenix Metro around 2 p.m.
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school put on lockdown
Suspects cutting fencing, setting cows loose in Buckeye neighborhood
1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood; 2 men detained
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and multiple people were injured after a shooting broke out in a neighborhood north of Phoenix Sky Harbor early Sunday morning. Phoenix police responded to the area of 46th Street and McDowell around 2 a.m. Officers showed up to find a “chaotic” scene with multiple people shot. Witnesses told Arizona’s Family that the shooting happened during a birthday party when an argument ensued and someone pulled out a gun.
Arizona facing deadline to create plan to cut water use
3 parents arrested after reports of armed man who tried to enter El Mirage elementary school
Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix
Wrong-way crash on I-10 leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people were seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning near Casa Grande. Just after 1 a.m., Gila River police and DPS troopers were alerted to multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near state Route 387. Soon after, a head-on collision happened in the same area.
Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?
Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
Eegee’s Will Possibly Open Their Next Location in Peoria
Get ready to have more fresh and fruity frozen treats in the Valley.
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
Man Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
Male Driver Fatally Strikes Parked Big-Rig near Baseline Road. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., near Baseline Road on August 6th. Per reports, the male driver of a vehicle slammed into a parked semi-truck for reasons unknown. Despite life-saving efforts, medics pronounced the driver dead at the...
