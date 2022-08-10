ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Grande, AZ

AZFamily

Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car

MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix

Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car. A man is facing murder charges after police say he used his car to run over to kill an acquaintance who said he could no longer park at his home. The Mesa Police Department said that John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running that man near Main and 64th streets just after noontime on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway

Armed pro-Trump demonstrators were outside the FBI field office in Phoenix Saturday. Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car. A man is facing murder charges after police say he used his car to run over to kill an acquaintance who said he could no longer park at his home. The Mesa Police Department said that John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running that man near Main and 64th streets just after noontime on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
AZFamily

Suspects cutting fencing, setting cows loose in Buckeye neighborhood

At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 4 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood; 2 men detained

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and multiple people were injured after a shooting broke out in a neighborhood north of Phoenix Sky Harbor early Sunday morning. Phoenix police responded to the area of 46th Street and McDowell around 2 a.m. Officers showed up to find a “chaotic” scene with multiple people shot. Witnesses told Arizona’s Family that the shooting happened during a birthday party when an argument ensued and someone pulled out a gun.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona facing deadline to create plan to cut water use

New Pat Tillman Middle School honors football player and war hero. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pat Tillman Middle School finally happened Friday morning after a COVID delay. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is also taking a closer look at how much water it uses. Man...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Wrong-way crash on I-10 leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt

GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people were seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning near Casa Grande. Just after 1 a.m., Gila River police and DPS troopers were alerted to multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near state Route 387. Soon after, a head-on collision happened in the same area.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?

Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

Male Driver Fatally Strikes Parked Big-Rig near Baseline Road. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., near Baseline Road on August 6th. Per reports, the male driver of a vehicle slammed into a parked semi-truck for reasons unknown. Despite life-saving efforts, medics pronounced the driver dead at the...
PHOENIX, AZ

