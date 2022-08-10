A New Jersey man has been arrested in the attack on author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution. New York State Police say 24-year old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey was arrested after they say he ran onto the Amphitheater Stage and attacked Rushdie as well as guest speaker 73-year old Henry Reese. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to an Erie, Pennsylvania hospital.

