Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
1 of 3 missing Port Jervis women found safe
Authorities say 23-year-old Cheyenne McBride was found safe in Poughkeepsie Wednesday following a tip from someone who recognized her picture online.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police seek assistance in locating missing person
Kingston Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sandra Wright, a local 77-year-old who was last seen on Friday, August 12. According to a Tweet issued by Kingston Police on Saturday afternoon, Wright was last seen in the evening of August 12, in the area of 205 Rideau Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrfalp.com
New Jersey Man Arrested in Attack on Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution
A New Jersey man has been arrested in the attack on author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution. New York State Police say 24-year old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey was arrested after they say he ran onto the Amphitheater Stage and attacked Rushdie as well as guest speaker 73-year old Henry Reese. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to an Erie, Pennsylvania hospital.
Two Seriously Injured In Washington Township Motorcycle Crash
A couple was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash outside a Washington Township strip mall late Saturday afternoon. Responders from Washington Township, Hillsdale and Westwood converged at the Washington Town Center on Pascack Road at the corner of Manhattan Avenue around 4 p.m. after the cycle reportedly collided with another vehicle.
20-Year-Old Dies In Apparent Drowning At Beach In Deerpark
A young man has died in an apparent drowning in the Hudson Valley. In Orange County, state police were called at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, with reports of a possible drowning on the Delaware River in Deerpark, near Hook Road Beach. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including...
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at adult residential community in NJ
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an adult residential community in New Jersey Friday morning that left a married couple in their 80s dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom Nabbed For DWI Leandra's Law After Crash On Thruway In Newburgh, Police Say
A mother from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the New York Thruway with her two young children in the car, state police said. Troopers in Orange County were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a single car crash with property damage on I-87 in the town of Newburgh.
Man Found Dead After Going For Swim Under I-95 Bridge In Port Chester, Police Say
A 52-year-old man was found dead after going swimming under a bridge in Westchester County. The incident took place in the Byram River under the I-95 bridge in Port Chester around 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the Port Chester Police, the department received a 911 reporting the...
News 12
Police: Missing hiker from White Plains found dead
State police say a missing hiker from White Plains has been found dead. Police say 23-year-old Omar Benitez was hiking with friends in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands on Tuesday when he became separated from them. The search ended due to darkness and safety reasons and...
Husband stabs wife in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
An Essex County man stabbed his wife before stabbing himself in an apparent murder-suicide, officials confirmed Saturday. Frank Forte, 84, and wife Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment Friday morning. Officials said Saturday that the husband stabbed his wife in the stomach and breast before killing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Raid Home Of Bergen County Man Accused Of Stabbing Author Salman Rushdie During Lecture
Law enforcement agencies descended on the Fairview home of a 24-year-old borough resident accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie while he gave a lecture in western New York Friday, Aug. 12. Hadi Matar was taken into custody after storming the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbing the 75-year-old author...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car bursts into flames on Thruway
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A car driving on the southbound Thruway burst into flames around 10:30 p.m. On Saturday bringing a response from the State Police, and Cronomer Valley and Plattekill Fire Departments. The driver pulled off on the shoulder of the highway when the fire started. There was...
Unconscious Man, 35, Dies Outside Summit Train Station: Police
A 35-year-old man died at a train station in Summit overnight, authorities said. The Summit man was found unconscious at the bus stop outside the station around 2:50 a.m. Friday, August 12, Summit Police said. Officers immediately began performing CPR and administering Narcan on the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs
POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release identity of man who drown in Bear Mountain State Park creek
TOWN OF HIGHLANDS – State Police said Thursday that the man who was found dead in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands had slipped and fell into Popolopen Creek and drowned. Troopers said the victim, Omar Benitez, 23, of White Plains, was hiking with two friends...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested on gun charges in Highland
HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
News 12
Dog breeder charged with 57 counts of animal neglect
Dozens of dogs could be heard barking from outside 899 Greenville Turnpike as state police and SPCA officials arrived Friday morning – armed with a search warrant. They say breeder Paul Poznerowiscz was found with two deceased miniature Doberman pinschers in the freezer of his Middletown home, where he had 57 dogs in deplorable conditions.
Comments / 0