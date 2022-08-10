ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Team advances to Little League World Series after brutal call

Washington advanced to the Little League World Series with a walk-off win over Oregon on Thursday, but the ending of the game was an umpiring disaster. Washington had a runner on first with one out in the bottom of the 7th inning when Braydon Rudolph chopped a ball down the third base line. The third base umpire clearly held his arms up to indicate that the ball went foul, but the play continued. Ezra Seitz scored all the way from first.
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out

Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues

Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Padres OF Juan Soto receives standing ovation from Nationals' faithful in return to D.C.

Soto shared a video message with fans, thanking them for all the support through five seasons. "Nationals' fans, thank you. Thank you for everything," Soto said. "Thank you for being there for me, cheering for me. Even if they weren't the best moments of the team, you guys were there every single day and I appreciate that. I love you all. Even if I have another team uniform, I'm going to still love you guys. Thank you, you guys made me who I am today, and I hope to see you guys soon."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story

Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban

TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
NHL
Yardbarker

Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights

The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings

Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels' offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.It was Ward's second career game-ending hit as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games.Carlos Correa hit a home and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Twins, who blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning and remained 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.Down to their last strike,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success

Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
TAMPA, FL
CBS LA

Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win

Max Muncy had a homer and four RBIs, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.Muncy went 4 for 5, including his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. Betts led off the game with a homer as part of a five-run first inning."I think (Muncy) is just taking better at-bats and I don't think he is trying to hit every ball out of the ballpark," Dodgers' manager...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Heartwarming Video Shows Little League Hitter Displaying True Sportsmanship

A heartwarming moment took place during the first inning of the Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game on Tuesday. Oklahoma's Isaiah 'Zay' Jarvis consoled Kaiden Shelton, the opposing pitcher for Texas East after Shelton's pitch accidentally hit him in the side of the head. Jarvis initially fell to...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

MLB Insider “Sells” Deep Guardians Playoff Run

With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
MLB

