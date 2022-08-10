ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden in a tough spot on Trump after FBI Mar-a-Lago search

By Alex Gangitano, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcjIw_0hCqsAiU00

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden is in a tough spot following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, facing a delicate dance of handling the situation while steadfastly appearing not to politically taint the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Republican lawmakers almost immediately lashed out at Biden following news of the search, which was shared by Trump himself, raising questions about how soon the former president might announce he’s running again in 2024. It comes as Biden navigates skepticism within his own party about whether he should seek reelection — a potential repeat match-up of 2020.

The White House insisted on Tuesday that Biden had no advance notice of the FBI search in Florida the day before, telling reporters that he learned of it through public reports and distancing itself from the DOJ’s investigation into Trump.

“The president and the White House learned about this FBI search from public reports. We learned just like the American public did yesterday, and we did not have advance notice of this activity,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She described Biden as completely uninvolved, stressing the president believes the DOJ should conduct its investigations independently.

Democratic strategists argued that is the White House’s best move.

“Unlike Trump, who explicitly politicized the DOJ, and every Republican who cheered him on as they now cry crocodile tears, Biden is doing the right thing by letting the DOJ and FBI — whose director is a lifelong Republican appointed by Trump — do their job without notice to or direction from the White House,” said Democratic strategist Eddie Vale.

FBI search makes clear Trump is target of probe

The dramatic step by the FBI, which is run by Trump appointee Christopher Wray, in searching the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate has increased speculation that Trump is in legal jeopardy. The search was reportedly focused on the retention of classified materials and came after the FBI secured a search warrant from a federal magistrate judge.

Trump has decried the situation as politically motivated. As news of the search broke Monday night, the White House would only say that it “did not have notice of the reported action.”

Republican strategist Doug Heye argued that the president’s best strategy is to avoid politicizing the operation to show the differences between Biden and Trump.

“Biden should resist acting as Trump did in politicizing the Department of Justice and FBI and remain above the fray. And he should make that clear every opportunity he gets,” Heye said.

One Democratic strategist said all Biden has to do is “get out of the way.”

“Get out of the way and stay out of the way and let him implode,” the strategist said. “He was bound to implode sooner or later. All the better now while Biden is gaining wins.”

A Democratic donor agreed, adding that the White House should keep quiet.

“Sometimes silence says it all,” the donor said. “Silence is the way to go.”

The search comes as speculation grows over whether — and when — Trump will announce his candidacy in 2024 and whether Biden will be too old if he runs in the next presidential election cycle.

Biden said in an interview that month that he wouldn’t be disappointed if 2024 was a rematch between himself and Trump.

Biden will be 81 years old in 2024. Last month, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.) said he would not support Biden if he ran for reelection.

Other Democrats have dodged the question entirely.

“Is the timing of this event politically awkward? Sure. With Trump around, it always will be. Nonetheless, the FBI and the Justice Department must do their work despite the political environment,” said former Rep. Chris Carney (D-Pa.), a Biden ally.

“Regardless of the fact we are in a highly charged political environment, the Justice Department still has a job to do. The accused will always cry ‘political persecution.’ It’s noteworthy that FBI Director Christopher Wray, a Trump appointee, saw enough evidence to pursue the warrant,” he added.

Many Republicans blamed Biden himself for the search, suggesting that he was using the DOJ to go after a political opponent. When asked how the White House might combat this message — and address how much of the American public might actually believe that — Jean-Pierre continued to refuse to comment, saying she would not talk about any investigation by the DOJ.

Five takeaways from the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Some Republican lawmakers Monday night invoked the president’s son Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation for his worldwide business dealings, suggesting that federal authorities had not been probing that matter as intensely as Trump’s.

But the White House has doubled down on its approach to remove President Biden from the Trump situation, saying he had not been briefed on the search as of Tuesday and insisted on not getting dragged into it.

Jean-Pierre on Tuesday also would not reveal whether Attorney General Merrick Garland signed off on the search or say if the president had spoken to Garland, whom he appointed.

Heye argued that given the distrust of the DOJ and the FBI that was largely established under Trump, someone in the current administration should answer lingering questions about the search.

”It’s critical that Garland and/or Wray answer whatever questions they can as soon as possible,” Heye said.

Despite many unanswered questions and outrage from Trump and his allies, Democratic strategist Joel Payne suggested the president should stay “above the fray.”

“President Biden does not have to lean into this news,” Payne said. “It tells its story organically. The contrast is clear between the two men, for better and worse.”

Amie Parnes contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

6 inmates hurt in Tehachapi prison riot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison officials said six inmates were hurt after a riot broke out Thursday morning at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson told 17 News the riot broke out in one of the prison’s yards just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials said correctional officers used […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Carney
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
KGET

Biden’s new challenge is FBI’s Trump search

The White House has a new messaging challenge on its hands: Donald Trump.  President Biden, wary of appearing to influence the ongoing Justice Department investigation into the former president, doesn’t want to talk about the FBI search earlier this week at Mar-a-Lago. Democrats say that’s the right approach, but it means Republicans hurling accusations and […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Department Of Justice#Doj#American#Democratic#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
KGET

Woman shot and killed in 1st Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police said a woman was found on the road with a gunshot wound. The woman was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

GOP under fire for rhetoric over IRS

Republicans are coming under fire for their rhetoric over $80 billion in funding for the IRS included a massive climate, tax and health care bill that Democrats in Congress are sending to the White House.
INCOME TAX
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy