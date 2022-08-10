Read full article on original website
James Burris, 33, of Columbia was arrested Monday after a traffic stop by Adair County Sheriff’ s deputies late that night on Pelly Ln., north of Columbia. Following a roadside investigation and a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
