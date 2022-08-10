ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, KY

Routine traffic stop leads to arrest

James Burris, 33, of Columbia was arrested Monday after a traffic stop by Adair County Sheriff’ s deputies late that night on Pelly Ln., north of Columbia. Following a roadside investigation and a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
Two men facing multiple charges

Skylar Riggins of Russell Springs and Brent Grimsley of Dunnville are facing numerous charges after an extensive investigation. Officers from the Columbia Police Department recently concluded a three-month investigation after deputy jailers found suspected narcotics in May. Evidence was presented to the grand jury with indictments being returned against Riggins...
