cryptoslate.com
Binance holds the most amount of Bitcoin on exchanges after roles have reversed with Coinbase
Exchange balance refers to the amount of Bitcoin sitting on exchanges, and it was following a downtrend since January 2022 for both Coinbase and Binance when suddenly Binance’s exchange balance took a turn and started to spike in May. It’s still increasing, while both overall and Coinbase’s exchange balance continue to fall.
cryptoslate.com
How to improve the user experience of DeFi to break away from the traditional banking system
Speaking to Red from Harvest, CryptoSlate’s Akiba explores the UX improvements that need to be put into place to allow mass adoption of DeFi. Harvest is looking to collaborate with other DeFi tools and protocols to create a better user experience for users to help keep them safe and better review the DeFi landscape.
cryptoslate.com
Siacoin creator Skynet to keep operating despite announced shutdown
Siacoin’s (SC) parent company, Skynet Labs, has announced that it will shut down operations after failing to raise sufficient funds in its latest funding round. However, this decision will not affect the Skynet platform, which will continue to operate, and all users’ files will remain on the platform.
cryptoslate.com
Huobi founder Leon Li in talks to sell his shares for up to $3B
Crypto exchange giant Huobi’s founder and CEO Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell his majority stake for $2 billion to $3 billion. According to a Bloomberg News report, Tron founder Justin Sun and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) are among the interested parties. Li holds nearly...
cryptoslate.com
3 trends that will shape the future of Bitcoin mining
Trends can tell a lot about where an industry has come from and where it’s going. When Bitcoin first launched in 2009, individuals were mining Bitcoin from their laptops, and I personally was mining Bitcoin from a few mining rigs set up in my dorm room. We didn’t know that we’d have to be concerned about things like energy consumption at scale, hardware suppliers, and maximizing operational efficiency in massive data centers. But as Bitcoin mining grew and scaled, trial and error provided opportunities to learn and create new innovations to help the industry grow.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Ethereum is recovering its dominance over stablecoins
One of the easiest way for investors to deleverage their positions is to turn to stablecoins. Centralized stablecoins, unlike their algorithmic counterparts, are resistant to volatility and retain their peg even in the most violent market conditions. Over the past two years, the market has seen stablecoins grow significantly and...
cryptoslate.com
A World War could trigger ‘an immense spike’ in Bitcoin price, adoption, Covalent CEO says
Since the outbreak of war in Eastern Europe, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency have featured on both sides of the conflict. In the case of Ukraine, at the start of the war, government officials called on the crypto community to donate funds. At the same time, Russia opted for a more inclusive approach, including U-turning on its previous plans for a crypto ban and formulating a legal framework.
cryptoslate.com
DeFi protocols Aave, Uniswap, Balancer, ban users following OFAC sanctions on Tornado Cash
Several decentralized applications on the Ethereum network have implemented code changes to revoke access from “sanctioned” addresses. The currently identified protocols are Aave, Uniswap, Ren, Oasis, and balancer. Banteg from Yearn identified the GitHub repositories in question via a Tweet early Saturday morning. Sanctioning “screened” addresses.
cryptoslate.com
India’s ED freezes $46 million of Vauld’s funds on money-laundering charges
Singapore-based Crypto Lender Vauld is facing money laundering charges in India after $46.5 million (3.70 billion Indian rupees) was frozen from its local entity, Flipvolt Technology. India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) confirmed in an Aug. 12 statement that it is investigating Vauld (Flipvolt Technologies) and Yellow Tune Technologies for allegedly facilitating...
cryptoslate.com
Researchers discover vulnerabilities in Bitcoin layer-2 Lightning Network
Researchers at the University of Illinois have discovered vulnerabilities in the Bitcoin (BTC) Lightning Network that could result in the theft of 750 BTCs (roughly $18 million). The two researchers, Cosimo Sguanci and Anastasios Sidiropoulos, published a paper where they explained the vulnerability in the Layer 2 network using a...
cryptoslate.com
Kraken report explores what’s superior — PoW or PoS
A study by Kraken took a deep dive into the Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanisms to discover neither was ‘better’ than the other, but each had unique characteristics that can bolster specific types of blockchain protocols. The report examines PoW and PoS consensus...
