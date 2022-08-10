Read full article on original website
San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 12, 2022: No relief from mugginess amid monsoonal flow
Don't expect relief from hot and humid conditions as we head into the weekend. A new surge of monsoonal flow will not only raise humidity levels but increase the chance for thunderstorms this evening and again Saturday afternoon. Although most activity will be confined to the mountains and deserts, some of those monsoonal clouds could hover over the valleys resulting in a pop-up shower or two.
Annual Lemon Festival makes zesty return to Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Long before Chula Vista became San Diego County's second-largest city, it was rural farmland with citrus groves from San Diego Bay to Otay Mountain. At one point Chula Vista was once known as the Lemon Capitol of the World. This weekend's festival will pay...
Water polo player teaching kids how to swim
LINCOLN PARK, Calif. (KGTV) — A water polo player is using his passion for the sport to teach kids how to swim. "I'm really happy to be able to bring the opportunity that I've been able to have playing water polo to my own community," said Prince Asante Sefa-Boakye.
SD County offers treatment options to reduce COVID-19 symptoms
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, but antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies can help with treatment to avoid getting severe symptoms. "Monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills work great to keep people from developing severe COVID-19," said...
Husband offers details on alleged poison plot
IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) - The husband of an Orange County dermatologist accused of poisoning him with Drano provided more details of the alleged attacks in a restraining order seeking custody of their son and daughter, according to court documents obtained Wednesday. Dr. Jack Chen, a 53-year-old radiologist, filed a restraining...
