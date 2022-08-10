ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in February chase arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 23-year-old man they said led officers on a brief vehicle chase that ended in a crash that injured a passenger earlier this year. Cameron Russell Clark of Mobile was arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. On Feb. 14,...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Atmore, AL
City
Hamilton, AL
utv44.com

The Gulf, Hangout owner facing rape allegation in civil lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Prominent coastal Alabama businessman Shaul Zislin, owner of The Gulf restaurant in Orange Beach, The Hangout, Surf Style stores and founder of the Hangout Fest, is facing an accusation of rape from a former employee in a civil lawsuit filed Friday afternoon. In the suit,...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
MOBILE, AL
#Murder#John Daniel#Violent Crime
WKRG News 5

Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report.  Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot.  Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
MOBILE, AL
Public Safety
WPMI

MPD Narcotics/Vice unit seizes $45K worth of cocaine

During a recent investigation, the MPD Narcotics/Vice Unit seized over one kilogram (kilo) of cocaine. Sabrocki Hunter, 44, was identified as a high-level cocaine dealer in the Mobile and Prichard area. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Narcotics/ Vice unit, with the assistance of additional special...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police find $45k worth of cocaine after chase in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they seized a kilo of cocaine during a drug bust in Mobile on Tuesday. Narcotics officers said they arrested Sabrocki Hunter, 44, after a short chase around 10:30 p.m. Officers said they found him with 1112 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of marijuana, hydrocodone pills, digital scales, and two handguns.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New photo of attempted bank robber released

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8. OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning. The man in his 40s […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
WKRG News 5

Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street.  The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
MOBILE, AL

