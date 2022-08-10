Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
Civil suit accuses Hangout owner Shaul Zislin of rape in 2018
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Hangout owner Shaul Zislin is the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by a former bartender at one of his restaurants, The Gulf, who alleges Zislin summoned her to his condo in May of 2018 and raped her. The lawsuit was filed...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in February chase arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 23-year-old man they said led officers on a brief vehicle chase that ended in a crash that injured a passenger earlier this year. Cameron Russell Clark of Mobile was arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. On Feb. 14,...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO looking for 5 remaining suspects on outstanding warrants roundup
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the last month and a half Team Sheriff has arrested seven of Mobile County’s top 12 fugitives. They’re hoping you can help them round up the other 5. Investigators say they’re all wanted for various crimes ranging from drugs to cheating old folks out of their money.
utv44.com
The Gulf, Hangout owner facing rape allegation in civil lawsuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Prominent coastal Alabama businessman Shaul Zislin, owner of The Gulf restaurant in Orange Beach, The Hangout, Surf Style stores and founder of the Hangout Fest, is facing an accusation of rape from a former employee in a civil lawsuit filed Friday afternoon. In the suit,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two similar Mobile murders one day apart – one is a capital case, the other is not
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two murders. Two child victims. Two different sets of charges. The approach by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to killings that occurred a day apart in May has drawn attention to the discretion prosecutors exercise in determining whether or not to bring capital murder charges.
WALA-TV FOX10
No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
WALA-TV FOX10
Civil lawsuit filed against Baldwin County businessman after alleged rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against popular Baldwin County businessman Shaul Zislin. A former employee claims Zislin raped her back in 2018. The woman said she was working as a bartender at The Gulf in Orange Beach when Zislin allegedly lured her to his condo.
Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report. Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments, believed to be self-defense: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a shooting that killed one man at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday, Aug. 11 Deputies opened up a death investigation after they were called to the complex around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a man shot to death inside one […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot. Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County DA’s Office agrees to return three seized tow truck wreckers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office agreed Tuesday to return three wreckers that authorities seized from a tow truck company as part of a criminal investigation. The defendant in the civil case, SOS Towing owner Gary Smith Jr., consented to forfeiting a red Rollback Wrecker....
WPMI
MPD Narcotics/Vice unit seizes $45K worth of cocaine
During a recent investigation, the MPD Narcotics/Vice Unit seized over one kilogram (kilo) of cocaine. Sabrocki Hunter, 44, was identified as a high-level cocaine dealer in the Mobile and Prichard area. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Narcotics/ Vice unit, with the assistance of additional special...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office providing mentorships to teenage girls
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has added on to their already existing Blazer Academy in the hopes of providing mentorships to teenage girls. The Sheriff’s Blazer Academy, Female Edition, had its first couple of classes this month. The academy focuses on providing positive life skills to assist the girls with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Police find $45k worth of cocaine after chase in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they seized a kilo of cocaine during a drug bust in Mobile on Tuesday. Narcotics officers said they arrested Sabrocki Hunter, 44, after a short chase around 10:30 p.m. Officers said they found him with 1112 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of marijuana, hydrocodone pills, digital scales, and two handguns.
New photo of attempted bank robber released
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8. OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning. The man in his 40s […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office to begin High Visibility Enforcement details
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning Aug. 23, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement details in an effort to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety. The location for this detail will be Fairfield Drive, between West Park Place and North P. Street. The times will be from […]
Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street. The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
