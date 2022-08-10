Read full article on original website
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: David Popovici, 17, breaks 100m freestyle world record
Watch 17-year-old David Popovici break the world record in the 100m freestyle with a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatics Championships. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Golf.com
‘It’s arguably the meanest thing you’ve ever said’: Harris English breaks down his divisive tweet from 2018
As far as controversial tweets go, Harris English — a longtime PGA Tour pro who currently commands a following of more than 56,000 Twitter users — probably thought that what he posted while watching the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship on the afternoon of May 29, 2018, was fairly innocuous:
BBC
The Hundred: Watch best shots of Lauren Winfield-Hill's 74 not out
Watch the best shots as Oval Invincibles' Lauren Winfield-Hill hits 74 not out as she leads her side to a nine-wicket win over the Northern Superchargers at the Oval. Available to UK users only.
GolfWRX
Greg Norman delivers swaggering response to Rory McIlroy after recent PGA Tour wins jibe
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken critics of the LIV Golf Series since the breakaway tour’s inception. The Northern Irishman has slammed many of the recent defectors to LIV, calling them ‘duplicitous’, and after winning the Canadian Open back in June, McIlroy set his sights on LIV’s CEO Greg Norman.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Harris English on LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour
BBC
Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams for first time in career at Western and Southern Open
Britain's Emma Raducanu will face 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams for the first time in her career on Sunday. The pair have been drawn together in the first round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Earlier this week, Williams suggested she would soon retire from tennis,...
NME
Dua Lipa to perform intimate Melbourne show as part of Victoria’s ‘Always Live’ concert series
Dua Lipa has announce for an intimate show in Victoria, leading the music program for the state’s recently-announced Always Live concert series. Taking to Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Sunday, October 30, the singer will perform an exclusive set at the 2,800-capacity venue, and will share the stage with local support acts Sycco, Cat & Calmell and Ashwarya.
