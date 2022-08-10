UPDATE: Police confirm that a 44-year-old has died after he was shot in south-central El Paso. The victim was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died from gunshot injuries. Police officials confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, police found the victim. Sgt. The post One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO