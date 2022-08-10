Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
Crime of Week: El Paso police, Crime Stoppers seek to ID hit-and-run driver
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s Eastside. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. On Tuesday, July 19, a 64-year-old man crossed the 3400 block of […]
One man dies in shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man has died after being shot Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, along the 100 block of Brown St., El Paso police reported. Police said a 44-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Crimes Against Persons unit is now investigating […]
One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso
UPDATE: Police confirm that a 44-year-old has died after he was shot in south-central El Paso. The victim was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died from gunshot injuries. Police officials confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, police found the victim. Sgt. The post One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Wanted fugitives from El Paso Police, Sheriff’s Office for week of Aug. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. El Paso Police […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
LCPD search for suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) are searching for the man believed to be responsible for a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane that left one man dead and one more injured. LCPD believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is allegedly responsible for the […]
KVIA
Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
cbs4local.com
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rollover crash in west El Paso closes down I-10 lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a rollover crash on I-10 west and Schuster Ave. No injuries are reported at this time. Two lanes have been closed off on I-10 west. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple […]
One person in critical condition after car caught fire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person suffered critical injuries after a car caught fire following an apparent accident at approximately 8:07pm Friday night. El Paso Fire Department units responded to the incident located at US-54 close to the New Mexico state line. The person was transported to University Medical Center. El Paso Police Department […]
KVIA
Rollover on I-10 west creates traffic jam near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas -- Traffic on I-10 west near UTEP's campus is down to just one lane after two vehicles collided and caused a rollover crash, police say. Authorities say no one was injured after one truck was left on its side. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE...
Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
EPPD: Northeast El Paso man arrested for Aggravated Assault
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) gang unit announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of a man for aggravated assault after pointing a shotgun at another person. According to EPPD, on Wednesday, August 10th, police were sent to the 3000 block of Keltner for an aggravated assault call. Their […]
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15 burglaries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fifteen commercial establishments have been burglarized in west side El Paso and El Paso Police Department arrested 2 teenagers in connection to these incidents. Over the month of July from the 6th – through the 29th, 15 west side businesses reported having been burglarized. Entry was made by smashing the […]
KRQE News 13
3 inmates die as rival gangs clash inside Juarez prison
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A fight between rival gangs has left three people dead inside Juarez’s Cereso 3 prison, Chihuahua state officials said. Prison officials became aware of the clash around 1 p.m. on Thursday and called on the state police, the Juarez municipal police, the Mexican army and National Guard for support, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.
El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
cbs4local.com
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
krwg.org
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
Comments / 0