Little Rock, AR

KSLA

WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law the second-largest tax cut in the state’s history. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the $500 million tax cut package Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called a special session to take up...
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
THV11

LRPD investigate homicide on South Rodney Parham

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide after one victim was found deceased in the 900 block of South Rodney Parham. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting that occurred near a gas station at the intersection of Rodney Parham Road and 12th Street earlier this evening.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
magnoliareporter.com

Truck hits car and good samaritans, three die

Three people died in North Little Rock early Saturday when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, two of the victims were on the Interstate 430 South River Bridge assisting a third motorist with a disabled vehicle from a previous accident. The motorist and the two pedestrians were killed when they and the car, a 2020 Mitsubishi, were struck by the southbound 2020 model Freightliner.
onespiritblog.com

Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22

On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
Arkansas Outside

Upgrades Coming to River Mountain Park

I had the opportunity to meet with Jordan Mays, Trails Coordinator at the City of Little Rock Parks & Recreation Department, at River Mountain Park this morning. Okay, we were headed to ride the trails and got lucky that Jordan was there. Jordan was working with a city maintenance crew on the new trailhead for the River Mountain Trail system at the base of River Mountain Road. The work is a city-funded project that is designed to make the connection between the trail system and the new parking lot better and safer.
THV11

Shots fired outside Mabelvale Elementary School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: While on call at another scene nearby, officers heard approximately five gunshots in an area near Legion Hut and Mabelvale Cutoff Road. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate the person or persons shooting. Shell casings have been recovered from the roadway...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Producers Rice Mill receives first load of green rice at Stuttgart location

Producers Rice Mill, Inc., a farmer-owned cooperative, received its first load of 2022 new crop rice at its Stuttgart location on August 11, 2022. The first trailer load was from Gary and Kathy Loftis. The variety was RiceTec XP753. Producers Rice Mill has 10 drying and receiving locations throughout eastern...
STUTTGART, AR

